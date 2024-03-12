Jake Lloyd Struggled With Schizophrenia After 'Stars Wars: The Phantom Menace,' Mother Says

In the years since, Lloyd's parents got divorced. and his sister died at age 26 of natural causes. “He just couldn't handle it. He didn't know how to process it,” Lisa added.

It took some time for Lloyd to consistently take his medication and really understand the intricacies of his condition. Now, for the first time in a while, he’s enjoying being social with his family and friends, his mother said. He and his mother also went to the movies and saw Wonka.

“He really loved it,” she explained. “That was one of the things that we couldn’t do when he was off his medication was watch movies. He just didn’t have the attention span for it.”

Lisa insisted that her son is still a fan of Star Wars, and that he’s been watching the Disney+ show, Ashoka. She wanted to dispel rumors that he doesn’t like the franchise due to the negative reactions to The Phantom Menace, which many think is the reason why Lloyd quit acting—and that it triggered his mental illness.

“It would have happened anyway,” Lisa said. “I believe that it was genetic. And his psychiatrist also agrees that Jake was going to become schizophrenic.”

She added, “Jake loved filming Star Wars. He had so much fun.”

While Lisa doesn’t think her son will return to the limelight, she said he is doing much better now.

“We're in a lot better place. And we do have a lot of things to look forward to,” she said. “We all love Jake, and we want to be around him. I just want him to be happy.”