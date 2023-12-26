Dwayne Johnson Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas With Iconic '90s Rock' Outfit

Dwayne Johnson loves a good throwback.
For the Christmas holiday, the Jumanji actor resurrected '90s Rock from his iconic fanny pack/turtleneck photo and sang his own rendition of Nat King Cole’s, “Chestnuts Roasting On an Open Fire" on Instagram.
“'90s Rock nipping at your nose,” The Rock sings. “I’m walking down the hall / Looking cool as fuck / Just take one look at my amazing clothes.”
He donned the whole look, including a black fanny pack, black turtleneck jeans, and silver chain. He even got his hair back, ditching his typical shaved head for some sideburns and a tuft of hair on top.
The original photo became a viral sensation in 2014 when it circulated on Reddit. Later, when Jimmy Fallon asked exactly what was in the fanny pack, The Rock answered, “Pop Tarts and condoms.” The fanny pack is apparently also a tradition in the wrestling community, though it was still a surprise to discover the treasures that Johnson kept in his.