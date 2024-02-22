Druski Addresses Backlash Over Deleted 2022 Skit for the First Time

Druski’s skits live between the offensive and factual.

In a new conversation with Rolling Stone, the comedian responded to the controversy surrounding a video from 2022 for the first time. In the sketch, he took on the role of a man who urges women to drink to excess so he can sexually assault them.

“I think I just played the character too well,” he said of the skit, titled, “That friend that tries to make the girls overly drink.”

While some applauded Druski for shining a light on this type of conduct, others said the content was crass and hit too close to home. He eventually removed the clip from social media.

“I didn’t want to continue to trigger people,” he told interviewer Delisa Shannon. “It’s always coming from a good place.”

The 29-year-old has always created this type of content, and will continue to do so. “I was like, ‘Yo, you have to remember this is the same stuff that I’ve been doing. This is my comedic voice.’”