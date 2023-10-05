Chris Rock Set to Direct Martin Luther King Jr. Biopic With Steven Spielberg as Executive Producer

The film will be based on King: A Life, Jonathan Eig’s biography of the activist.

No further details have been made available just yet. This isn’t Rock’s first time as director. Back in 2003, he made his debut with the political satire Head of State, and later helmed the 2007 film I Think I Love My Wife and 2014’s Top Five.

As for acting gigs, the 58-year-old starred in the 2022 period mystery comedy thriller Amsterdam, and this year, voiced a role in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. He will appear in the biographical drama Rustin, which is slated for release in November.

Spielberg has also executive produced for numerous films, with the most recent being 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion, 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and the impending 2024 film Transformer One.