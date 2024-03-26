Anne Hathaway Says Christopher Nolan Saved Her Acting Career

Anne Hathaway credits Christopher Nolan with saving her acting career.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actress opened up about how, in 2013, the public suddenly turned against her, shortly after she co-hosted the Oscars with James Franco and won an Academy Award that year for her role in Les Misérables.

Hathaway specifically recalled googling herself after the awards show to see an article titled, “Why Does Everyone Hate Anne Hathaway?”

The amount of torment she received on the internet almost ruined her—but Nolan became her saving grace.

“A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online,” Hathaway said in the new cover story. “I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of.”