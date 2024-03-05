‘16 and Pregnant’ Star Sean Garinger Dies at 20 Following ATV Accident

Hobbs said that her son “brightened my world in a way no one else could ever come close to,” describing him as her “baby boy” and “heartbeat.”

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to her call, shared their remorse over the incident: “Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the loss experienced by the family and loved ones of the victim.”

Garinger starred in the MTV reality show in 2021 with then-girlfriend, Selena Gutierrez. Though her family disapproved of their relationship, the pair welcomed two daughters together, Dareli in 2020 and Esmi in 2022.

Garinger and Gutierrez weren’t together at the time of his death and were dating other people. She has yet to publicly responded to the tragic incident. The 20-year-old now lives in Colorado with their children.

Garinger is survived by his mother, two children, and six sisters, Shania, Lydia, Isabella, Ember, Kayden, and Casslyn.