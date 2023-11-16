Cop Hidden Valley Ranch Exclusive Double Ranch Drop At ComplexCon

ComplexCon is renowned for pushing boundaries, and this year, alongside spectacular collaborations in sneakers, fashion, music, food, and culture, Hidden Valley Ranch is taking a groundbreaking approach. They're teaming up with the only brand as serious about flavor as they are — Hidden Valley Ranch.

In collaboration with themselves, Hidden Valley Ranch is set to take over ComplexCon with an exciting limited release of Double Ranch. Imagine it: Double the herbs. Double the spices. Double the flavor. Double the bottles.

Eager to get your hands on this exclusive release? The Hidden Valley Ranch x Hidden Valley Ranch drop will be available nationwide through a Snapchat lens on Saturday, Nov. 18, while supplies last. ComplexCon attendees will be awarded the first chance to cop the new Double Ranch drop by accessing special Snapcodes placed throughout the Long Beach Convention Center to unlock the unique Snap Filter on Snapchat.

But what if you're not at the event? Just follow @ComplexCon and @hidden.valley on Instagram to see how to access the filter. Fans who don’t have Snapchat can still head to hiddenvalley.com to try to get their hands on the exclusive drop.

Once you've gotten the filter, it's a smooth journey to secure your very own HVR x HVR Double Ranch bottle. Act fast, though, because there are just 222 bottles for this limited-time drop that will also include a double ramekin for dipping and a reversible bucket hat. Stay connected with ComplexCon and Hidden Valley Ranch on social media to catch every update and scan the code.