Tom Holland on a Potential ‘Spider-Man 4’: ‘I Won’t Make Another One for the Sake of Making Another One’

Tom Holland isn't against continuing to play Peter Parker in a future Spider-Man film.

During a recent press conference with the Critics Choice Association, Holland, who portrayed the iconic web-slinger in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019's Far From Home, and 2021's No Way Home, shed light on whether he would reprise his role in a hypothetical (but fiscally likely) fourth movie.

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland told reporters, according to Collider. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

If and when a great story is out and the film is greenlighted, the 27-year-old is ready to swing again.

“But that said, if we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man. I love the character and the people I get to work with." (One of whom being his girlfriend, Zendaya.) "So, I would love to tell another story, but I’ll only tell it if we can find the right one,” he added.

Holland's comments arrive months after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed a script for a fourth film starring Holland was already in the works. “All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige said in Feburary. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

However, Holland told Variety in June that the studio had paused developing a fourth installment amid the WGA strike. “We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers," Holland said. "There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”