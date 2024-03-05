Sinbad Shares Health Update After First Public Appearance Since 2020 Stroke: ‘Expect to See More of Me Soon’

Sinbad is thanking fans for their support after making his first public appearance since suffering a stroke in 2020.

Last week, the comedian and actor made a virtual appearance at the A Different World HBCU College Tour event on Feb. 29 at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

On Monday, Sinbad took to Instagram to reflect on the positive response he received after joining other members of the A Different World cast via Zoom. Sinbad starred as Coach Walter Oakes on the NBC sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 1987 to 1993.

"Man, that was so cool. A Different World going to Atlanta, going to Morehouse College and on campuses and getting a chance to be on Zoom and say something to the kids," Sinbad shared. "It's wild that the kids even know who I am. That's beautiful."

He continued, "Thank you to everybody who's been praying for me and saying good things and supporting me during this time in my life. It means a lot to me. It means so much when I hear from y'all, and you tell me ‘Sinbad keep going,' ‘Sinbad, we're sending prayers. Those words are important and I feel it—I'm reading these things, I'm gonna try to answer as many as I can."