Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumored Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Grabs His Butt at Halloween Party

Leonardo DiCaprio and rumored girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were captured snuggling up with one another this weekend at a Halloween party in Los Angeles.
As reported by TMZ, the 25-year-old model, who's been romantically linked with the 48-year-old actor and since August, was caught by paparazzi sneaking her hands down Leo's pants.
The moment took place as DiCaprio and Ceretti snuck outside to get some fresh air, before heading back into the party as soon as they noticed the paps had eyes on them.
The PDA exchange arrives a month after Page Six reported that DiCaprio and Ceretti were officially a couple, with an source telling the outlet the pair was "more than a passing fling."
“They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” the insider shared.
Back in September, DiCaprio and Ceretti were spotted alongside the actor's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, at the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan, Italy.
DiCaprio and Ceretti were first rumored to be dating after paparazzi caught them kissing in August while attending a club at the Hï Ibiza Club in Spain.