CeeLo Green Buys Rico Wade's 'White House,' Plans on Turning It Into Museum

Rico Wade's house is staying in the family.

Following the death of the Organized Noize producer and Dungeon Family co-founder, CeeLo Green announced that he had purchased Wade’s former southwest Atlanta home.

Dubbed "The White House," the home is where the Dungeon Family set up shop after outgrowing Wade's mother's home in Atlanta—which was the site of the makeshift basement studio the group called the "Dungeon."

CeeLo purchased the house, which was vacant after Wade moved out of the residence years ago, for $1 million. The Goodie Mob rapper plans on turning it into both a recognized Atlanta landmark and future museum.

"It came to my attention that it was available and on the market," CeeLo said about the house. "I then took it upon myself to acquire this monument and landmark. It was too important and invaluable to leave it be."

He continued, "The asking price was around 1 million. I would’ve paid more! I’m proud to say me and my real estate partner… my sister did that for the family! My pleasure. One day soon it will be a museum, archiving our rich musical history. You’ll be the first to know… and if you’re ever in Atlanta on the Southside, come see us sometime and we will take good care of you, the way father took care of us. #facts one time for Mr. Wade.”