'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Says Cast Got Hate Mail Over Interracial Friendships

Bridges also connects the backlash to his own experiences with racism off set, including his family being initially denied a house in Culver City until a white friend intervened, despite his teen fame from the hit series.

He recalls that after a few months, audiences embraced the show’s message that it was fundamentally about love, caring, and acceptance, not race mixing or stereotypes.

Todd Bridges says early episodes of Diff'rent Strokes drew racist hate mail from both white and Black viewers who objected to its depiction of a white father lovingly raising two Black sons.

Todd Bridges says Diff'rent Strokes may be remembered as a beloved sitcom today, but some viewers weren't exactly welcoming when the show first hit television. During a recent appearance on Taboo's Comics & Kicks, Bridges recalled that the NBC series received racist hate mail over its depiction of a white father raising two Black children and the relationships between its Black and white characters. According to the actor, who played Willis Jackson, the backlash came from viewers on both sides of the racial divide. “Back then, you know, we got hate mail from both sides,” Bridges said. “We got hate mail from whites. We got hate mail from Blacks.”

Bridges recalled some Black viewers objecting to seeing him embrace a white man, while some white viewers were upset by the same scenes for the opposite reason. But he said the reaction didn't last as audiences began connecting with what Diff'rent Strokes was actually trying to say. “After like I’d say a couple of about a couple of months, everyone fell in love with the show,” Bridges said. “They realized that it’s about love. It’s not about anything else, you know? It’s about caring for people and about acceptance.” Premiering in 1978, Diff'rent Strokes centered on brothers Willis and Arnold Jackson, played by Bridges and Gary Coleman, who are taken in by wealthy businessman Philip Drummond, played by Conrad Bain, after their mother’s death. Dana Plato played Drummond's daughter, Kimberly. The series ran for eight seasons and became a major television hit, while also launching The Facts of Life, which lasted nine seasons. Bridges, now 61, said Willis wasn't particularly close to his own personality, although pieces of him made their way into the character. “I guess what I brought to Willis was just him being, you know, cool and sweet,” he said. The actor's memories of the show's early backlash also connect to experiences he had off-camera.