California Taco Bell Workers Go On Strike Over Alleged Racial Abuse by Manager

Employees at a Taco Bell in Northern California stepped off the job this week, launching a two-day strike over what they describe as repeated racial harassment and unsafe working conditions. According to local station Fox40, the walkout began at 3 p.m. Monday outside the Taco Bell located at 3967 Park Drive in El Dorado Hills. Cooks and cashiers gathered along the sidewalk with signs stating the protest was meant to draw attention to allegations involving a store manager.

The workers are represented by the California Fast Food Workers Union, which is affiliated with the Service Employees International Union, along with attorneys from Legal Aid at Work. According to the union and legal representatives, employees have filed a complaint with Cal/OSHA citing harassment, intimidation, and workplace safety concerns. Two employees, Isabel Borges Ramirez and Gabriela Flores Carpio, both Latina workers who have been employed at the location for more than two years, detailed their allegations in a letter referenced by the union. “The store manager expresses his anger at us with ongoing verbal racist threats and abuse, including nearly every shift calling both of us stupid, motherf**kers, and f**king Mexicans and making racist statements when he sees Latino customers who do not speak English,” the employees wrote. The complaint also describes an incident in which the manager allegedly punched a wall near an employee during what workers called a violent outburst. That allegation was included in the filing submitted to Cal/OSHA. Beyond the claims of verbal abuse, the employees allege they attempted to report the behavior internally but experienced retaliation afterward. Legal Aid at Work attorneys say the workers are preparing to file a formal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, outlining accusations of racial and gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment.