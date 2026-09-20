Charles Spencer Says Media Treatment of Harry and Meghan ‘Echoes’ Princess Diana’s Experience

His comments come ahead of his memoir Swan Song: Diana, My Sister and amid a public clash with Buckingham Palace over his account of Diana’s funeral arrangements.

Spencer insists he supports both Harry and Prince William rather than taking sides, warning that being “destroyed in this way daily” can become a “cancerous influence” on someone’s life.

Charles Spencer says the hostile media coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carries troubling “echoes” of the scrutiny that devastated Princess Diana.

Charles Spencer has spent the past week unloading decades of grievances about how his late sister, Princess Diana, was treated. Now, the 9th Earl Spencer is looking at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—and says some of what he sees feels disturbingly familiar. In a new BBC interview, Spencer said the relentless media coverage surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex carries “echoes” of the scrutiny Diana endured before her death in 1997. And while Spencer made clear he isn't joining Team Sussex in the royal family's long-running feud, he wasn't particularly subtle about what he thinks sustained hostile coverage can do to someone. “I think there's this perception in the media that I'm on Harry's side,” Spencer said. “Well, I'm on my deceased sister's sons' side—both of them.”