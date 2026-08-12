Ex-'RHOA' Star Peter Thomas Says Cynthia Bailey Cost Him His House, Shows Off Younger Girlfriend

He also revisited his fallout with ex-wife Cynthia Bailey, accusing her of failing to stand up for him in a property dispute tied to their divorce, saying it cost him his house and fueled a false RHOA narrative that he was broke and living off her, all as he works to rebuild his image after pleading guilty in a multimillion-dollar federal tax case.

Thomas and Alex pushed back on criticism that she’s clout-chasing, with him insisting “she is a woman” who kept him sane in prison and her saying she’s drawn to his character, not his name or public profile.

On Carlos King’s Reality with the King, former RHOA star Peter Thomas reintroduced himself post-prison and went public with his much younger girlfriend Alex, acknowledging their 32-year age gap while stressing that she supported him throughout his sentence and that his daughters approve.

Peter Thomas is putting his personal life back in front of the cameras. In a new appearance on Carlos King’s Reality with the King, the former RHOA personality introduced his new girlfriend, Alex, while also revisiting unresolved tension with his ex-wife, Cynthia Bailey. The interview marked Thomas’ first in-person sit-down since his prison stint, and the conversation moved quickly from his legal troubles to his relationships. Thomas said he and Alex began dating before he reported to prison, and he acknowledged the 32-year age gap between them. “She’s much younger,” he said, adding, “I don’t know what’s going to happen.” When King asked directly about the difference in age, Thomas answered, “Thirty-two years.”

Later in the episode, King formally brought Alex into the conversation. Before she appeared, Thomas addressed anyone criticizing the relationship. “When nobody was there for me, the only person that drove four hours to come and visit me, four hours to go back and help me keep my sanity in that prison… there was this woman,” Thomas said. “She might be younger than me, but she is a woman.” He added, “If my daughters are okay with it, then I couldn’t give a two what the rest of the world think about it. She’s over 30, so it’s all good.” Alex also defended the relationship on the podcast, saying her interest in Thomas was not about his public profile. “It’s not even about who he is, honestly,” she said. “For me, it’s more so the character opposed to his name.” The girlfriend reveal came after a lengthy discussion about Bailey, Thomas’ former wife and longtime RHOA co-star. King noted that some viewers felt Bailey had not publicly spoken negatively about Thomas and did not deserve past criticism from him.

Thomas pushed back on that, saying, “Those must be Cynthia fans because Cynthia did do something that hurt me.” Thomas claimed the issue centered on a property matter tied to their divorce and said he felt abandoned after previously choosing not to pursue money from Bailey. “I thought we were good. I thought I didn’t take nothing from the divorce. I thought we were friends,” he said. “Now I lost my house because she didn’t stand up for me like I stood up for her.” He also said the RHOA narrative around their marriage affected how the public viewed him. “I took for years… people were saying I’m broke, she support me, I am living off of her and all of that and none of that was true,” Thomas told King. The interview arrives as Thomas continues reshaping his public image after his federal tax case. He previously pleaded guilty in 2024 to one count of failure to pay over trust fund taxes tied to several businesses, including Bar One Baltimore, Bar One Miami Beach, Sports ONE, Club One CLT, and PT Media. Prosecutors said the businesses failed to pay more than $2.5 million in employment taxes, including more than $1.7 million withheld from employees’ wages.

Thomas was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and later said in court filings that he had been approached about a reality project centered on rebuilding his life after prison.