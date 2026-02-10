Pop Culture

'NYPD Blue' Star's Kim Delaney's Husband Arrested for Domestic Disturbance

The embattled couple have been going back and forth in the courts, and Delaney was granted a restraining order against James Morgan last month.

'NYPD Blue' Star's Kim Delaney's Husband Arrested for Domestic Violence
Todd Wawrychuk via Getty Images

James Morgan, the husband of Kim Delaney, was arrested late Sunday night, February 8, following multiple calls to law enforcement near the Marina del Rey apartment building the couple shares.

According to booking records obtained by Fox News, Morgan was taken into custody at approximately 11:25 p.m. by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and booked on a misdemeanor charge. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, February 10.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department confirmed that deputies responded to “at least three calls for service” connected to a noise complaint and a verbal disturbance in a public area outside the building.

The situation escalated after Morgan allegedly refused to cooperate with deputies during their investigation, which ultimately led to his arrest on suspicion of obstructing police.

Morgan’s arrest comes amid ongoing legal turmoil between the couple. Court records show that Delaney previously sought a restraining order against him in October, citing alleged abuse and harassment.

An Atlantic County judge in New Jersey granted a permanent restraining order at that time, barring Morgan from contacting Delaney or coming near her homes in California and New Jersey.

Morgan was also ordered to complete a 26-week batterer’s intervention program and was prohibited from possessing weapons. He was not present at the hearing.

Delaney and Morgan married in October 2022, but the relationship quickly unraveled. Delaney filed for divorce in March 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

In court filings, she alleged multiple incidents of physical and emotional abuse, including being grabbed, pushed, and pulled by her hair. “Whenever James gets mad, which is often, he will shout loudly, push me, hit me, pull my hair,” Delaney stated in one filing, according to court documents.

The latest arrest also follows a highly publicized March 2025 incident in which both Delaney and Morgan were taken into custody after a heated domestic dispute.

Morgan claimed Delaney attempted to strike him with her car, while Delaney accused him of battery. Prosecutors later declined to file criminal charges against either party.

Delaney, best known for her role as Detective Diane Russell on NYPD Blue, has had a long and complicated public journey that includes past legal issues and struggles with addiction. Her career spans decades, with additional roles on shows like All My Children, Army Wives, and Chicago Fire.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. You can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit their website for confidential support and resources.

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