Netflix Walks Away from Failed Warner Bros. Discovery Deal $2.8B Richer

Netflix has officially closed the chapter on its pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery, and the company is leaving the deal with a sizable payout. Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 4, Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann confirmed that the streamer exited the bidding war after Paramount raised its offer—and that Netflix ultimately collected a $2.8 billion breakup fee.

“The short answer is, it was all about price,” Neumann said during the event, according to Variety. The executive reiterated that Netflix viewed the potential acquisition as optional rather than essential. “We said all along this opportunity was a nice-to-have at the right price, not a must-have at any price.” With Warner Bros. Discovery now set to be acquired by Paramount, Netflix has shifted its focus back to its existing strategy. Neumann noted that the company is moving forward after receiving the termination payment tied to its earlier merger agreement. “Now we move forward, and we move forward with $2.8 billion in our pocket that we didn’t have a few weeks ago,” he said. The comments follow a months-long takeover battle involving Netflix, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery that became one of the entertainment industry’s most closely watched corporate fights. Netflix initially struck a deal in December to purchase Warner’s studio operations and streaming business—including HBO and HBO Max—for $27.75 per share.

Paramount, led by Skydance CEO David Ellison and backed by financing that included significant outside investment, later countered with a higher bid for the entire Warner Bros. Discovery company. Paramount eventually raised its offer to $31 per share, prompting Warner’s board to determine that the proposal represented a “superior” transaction. Netflix had the contractual ability to match or exceed the revised offer but chose not to do so. Instead, Netflix executives informed Warner leadership that the company would step aside rather than increase its price. Neumann said Netflix approached the negotiations with a clear valuation framework and withdrew once the bidding surpassed what the company considered financially responsible. “We went into it with a point of view on price,” he said. “When it became clear it didn’t make sense for us financially anymore,” the company stepped away.