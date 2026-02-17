Warner Bros. Warns of ‘Substantial Losses’ if Paramount Beats Netflix

Warner Bros. Discovery is raising new concerns about what could happen if Paramount ultimately wins the battle for the company—this time focusing on the potential fallout inside its own workforce. In a recent SEC filing obtained by Business Insider, the company warned that choosing Paramount over Netflix could trigger significant talent attrition before any deal closes.

According to Warner’s board, the risk isn’t theoretical. “WBD may experience more substantial losses of employees and talent during the pre-closing period” if Paramount’s bid prevails, the company wrote. The concern centers on Paramount’s plan to realize $6 billion in cost savings from the merger—cuts Warner believes would likely come from “workforce/headcount reductions” due to overlapping business units across studios, streaming, and cable networks. That uncertainty, Warner suggests, could push key creatives and executives to leave early rather than wait to see how deep those cuts go. In an industry where relationships and talent drive value, such an exit could have immediate consequences. The warning adds another layer to a takeover battle that has already dragged on for months. Netflix initially emerged as Warner’s preferred partner with a deal offering $27.75 per share for the company’s studio and HBO Max streaming assets. That agreement includes a plan to separate Warner’s cable networks into a standalone entity, allowing shareholders to retain exposure to those businesses while Netflix acquires the core entertainment operations.