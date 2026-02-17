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Warner Bros. Warns of ‘Substantial Losses’ if Paramount Beats Netflix

Inside Warner Bros.’ warning that Paramount’s $30-per-share hostile bid could trigger talent exits and deep cuts across the company.

Warner Bros. Fears 'Substantial Losses' if Paramount Bid Beats Netflix
Photo by Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery is raising new concerns about what could happen if Paramount ultimately wins the battle for the company—this time focusing on the potential fallout inside its own workforce.

In a recent SEC filing obtained by Business Insider, the company warned that choosing Paramount over Netflix could trigger significant talent attrition before any deal closes.

According to Warner’s board, the risk isn’t theoretical. “WBD may experience more substantial losses of employees and talent during the pre-closing period” if Paramount’s bid prevails, the company wrote.

The concern centers on Paramount’s plan to realize $6 billion in cost savings from the merger—cuts Warner believes would likely come from “workforce/headcount reductions” due to overlapping business units across studios, streaming, and cable networks.

That uncertainty, Warner suggests, could push key creatives and executives to leave early rather than wait to see how deep those cuts go. In an industry where relationships and talent drive value, such an exit could have immediate consequences.

The warning adds another layer to a takeover battle that has already dragged on for months. Netflix initially emerged as Warner’s preferred partner with a deal offering $27.75 per share for the company’s studio and HBO Max streaming assets.

That agreement includes a plan to separate Warner’s cable networks into a standalone entity, allowing shareholders to retain exposure to those businesses while Netflix acquires the core entertainment operations.

Netflix has framed its approach as less disruptive internally. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the company’s projected $2 billion to $3 billion in savings would come largely from eliminating licensing expenses rather than reducing headcount. “We’re not cutting jobs — we’re making jobs,” Sarandos said during a conference appearance.

Paramount, meanwhile, has taken a more aggressive path. After losing out in the initial bidding process, the company launched a hostile bid for the entire Warner Bros. Discovery business, offering $30 per share in an all-cash deal.

It has since revised its proposal multiple times, including adding a $40 billion personal equity guarantee from Larry Ellison and a matching $5.8 billion breakup fee to Netflix’s $5.8 billion breakup fee.

Despite those concessions, Warner has repeatedly rejected Paramount’s offers, previously calling elements of its financing “illusory” and questioning whether the structure introduces unnecessary risk.

Paramount has countered by insisting its bid delivers more immediate value to shareholders and remains superior because it covers the entire company rather than selected assets.

The standoff has only intensified in recent weeks. Paramount has pursued legal action to seek greater transparency into Warner’s agreement with Netflix, while also signaling it could continue to increase its offer.

At the same time, Netflix has reportedly explored shifting to a fully cash-based structure to further simplify its proposal and strengthen its position.

As of this writing, Warner Bros. Discovery continues to back Netflix.

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