'Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Star Sues Alexander Brothers for Alleged Sexual Assault

A new civil lawsuit is bringing additional scrutiny to the Alexander brothers’ case as Tracy Tutor, a star of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, accuses Oren Alexander of drugging and sexually assaulting her during a 2014 trip to New York City tied to a possible job opportunity. According to the complaint, which was obtained by TMZ, Tutor had been considering joining the brokerage Douglas Elliman at the time and was invited to Manhattan for a dinner with several of the company’s top agents.

Oren Alexander, who was a high-profile agent at the firm then, was among those present. Tutor alleges she was handed what the lawsuit describes as a “large, pink cocktail,” and shortly after drinking it, she blacked out. The lawsuit claims a male friend later found her in a bathroom with Alexander, who allegedly had his shirt unbuttoned and was kissing her while touching her intimately. While Oren Alexander is the sole defendant in the civil complaint, Tutor’s filing alleges the conduct reflects a broader pattern involving all three brothers — Oren, Tal Alexander, and Alon Alexander — claiming they drugged and assaulted women over the course of more than a decade. Alexander’s attorney, Jason Goldman, pushed back on the lawsuit in a statement, arguing the timing was strategic. “Ms. Tutor and her counsel have timed the filing of this salacious and demonstrably false lawsuit for maximum media impact,” Goldman said, adding that the allegations have already surfaced publicly and that the defense believes the case is meant to influence attention around the ongoing trial.