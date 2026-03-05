'Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Star Sues Alexander Brothers for Alleged Sexual Assault

A new civil lawsuit is bringing additional scrutiny to the Alexander brothers’ case as Tracy Tutor, a star of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, accuses Oren Alexander of drugging and sexually assaulting her during a 2014 trip to New York City tied to a possible job opportunity.
According to the complaint, which was obtained by TMZ, Tutor had been considering joining the brokerage Douglas Elliman at the time and was invited to Manhattan for a dinner with several of the company’s top agents.
Oren Alexander, who was a high-profile agent at the firm then, was among those present. Tutor alleges she was handed what the lawsuit describes as a “large, pink cocktail,” and shortly after drinking it, she blacked out.
The lawsuit claims a male friend later found her in a bathroom with Alexander, who allegedly had his shirt unbuttoned and was kissing her while touching her intimately.
While Oren Alexander is the sole defendant in the civil complaint, Tutor’s filing alleges the conduct reflects a broader pattern involving all three brothers — Oren, Tal Alexander, and Alon Alexander — claiming they drugged and assaulted women over the course of more than a decade.
Alexander’s attorney, Jason Goldman, pushed back on the lawsuit in a statement, arguing the timing was strategic.
“Ms. Tutor and her counsel have timed the filing of this salacious and demonstrably false lawsuit for maximum media impact,” Goldman said, adding that the allegations have already surfaced publicly and that the defense believes the case is meant to influence attention around the ongoing trial.
The Alexander brothers are currently facing federal charges in Manhattan that include conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, sex trafficking by force or coercion, and transporting individuals across state lines for unlawful sexual activity. Prosecutors allege the brothers used their wealth, social circles, and access to exclusive parties to attract women.
Earlier testimony in the case included a witness who said she first encountered the brothers at a gathering connected to actor Zac Efron in New York City before an alleged assault later that night. The witness told jurors she had little interaction with Efron and does not accuse the actor of any wrongdoing.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, confidential help is available. You can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE or access online chat support through RAINN.