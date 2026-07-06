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Why 'Landman' Star Ali Larter Ditched Hollywood for Idaho Summers: 'It's Totally Different'

The 'Landman' star opens up about trading red carpets for river plunges, parenting in Sun Valley and why the LA grind no longer fit her family.

'Landman' Star Ali Larter Says She Ditched LA Life for a Simpler Life in Idaho
Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Booktique

Landman star Ali Larter may play one of television's most unapologetically chaotic characters, but off-camera, she's chasing something much quieter. Fresh off a wave of awards buzz and ahead of the show's third season, Larter revealed that leaving Los Angeles behind for Sun Valley, Idaho, has completely changed the rhythm of her life. While Angela Norris thrives on drama in West Texas, Larter says her real-world priorities are far less explosive.

Speaking at the Newport Beach TV Fest to The New York Post, the actress described an Idaho summer that's a world away from Hollywood. "Well, it's totally different," Larter said, explaining that while her kids have outgrown family hikes, they're still happy to hop on bikes before cooling off with "a little cold plunge in the river."

"We love to barbecue at our house. We love to play with our dogs. My daughter will probably play some volleyball. We'll go to Leroy's and get an ice cream cone," she added. "It's just kind of simpler... the days are really long. The sun's out till like 10 at night now, so it's been really beautiful to kind of have the kids out of school and enjoy the time with them."

The move has become an increasingly important part of Larter's story as Landman continues to elevate her career. Earlier this year, she revealed that landing the role of Angela Norris felt like a turning point after years of career highs and dry spells. She credited creator Taylor Sheridan, co-star Billy Bob Thornton, and director Stephen Kay with pushing her creatively.

"I knew I was going to get to work with an Oscar-winning actor... who has raised my game and made me a better actor," she previously said, adding that Kay "has raised me to the next level."

Larter has also become one of Sheridan's most vocal defenders. When critics argued that the prolific showrunner doesn't write compelling women, she dismissed the criticism outright.

"It's just a false narrative," she said, arguing that audiences simply aren't used to seeing women over a certain age portrayed as confident and openly sexual. "I'm always amazed at how shocked people are by it... and I'm thrilled."

That confidence is on full display through Angela, one of Landman's breakout characters. Larter also recently described her as a "wildcat" and joked that she wishes she could channel a little more of Angela's fearless energy in everyday life.

The actress also praised the emotionally grounded moments she shares with Thornton, calling the quiet scenes between Tommy and Angela some of her favorites because they reveal the complicated love underneath the constant bickering.

Ironically, the decision to leave Los Angeles came during one of the biggest shifts in Larter's career. She previously explained that her family moved to Idaho during the COVID-19 pandemic, expecting to stay only briefly.

But after watching their daughter thrive in school and spending more uninterrupted time together, they reconsidered everything.

Returning to Los Angeles reminded them how demanding the industry could be. "There are so many demands as an actor," Larter said, noting the endless auditions, events, and obligations. "We just didn't want to do that. We wanna be with our children."

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