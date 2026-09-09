Pop Culture

Katt Williams is Taking ‘Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines’ on the Road

The comedian’s five-city book tour promises special guests and untold stories from his 336-page debut memoir, arriving Oct. 20.

Katt Williams Announces 'Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines' Book Tour
Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Key Takeaways

  • Katt Williams will take his debut memoir, Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines, on a five-city tour ahead of its Oct. 20 release.
  • The 336-page book, featuring a foreword by Shaquille O’Neal, covers Williams’ childhood, comedy rise, legal and career battles, faith, fatherhood, and decision to retain ownership of his work.
  • The tour runs Oct. 14–25 through Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Fort Lauderdale, with special guests joining Williams for conversations and untold stories.

Katt Williams is taking his life story on the road—and considering how much he has already said about Hollywood, the title alone should get some attention.

The comedian announced a five-city book tour for his upcoming memoir, Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines, which arrives Oct. 20. Williams will make stops in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Fort Lauderdale between Oct. 14 and Oct. 25, with special guests joining him for conversations about the book.

“We’re taking this on the road,” Gallery Books announced on Wednesday, September 9. “Join me and a few special guests for a series of nights celebrating the book and sharing some untold stories.”

The 336-page memoir marks Williams’ debut as an author and includes a foreword by Shaquille O’Neal. It traces a story that began long before Friday After Next, sold-out arenas and Emmy recognition: Williams left his Jehovah’s Witness household at 13, hitchhiked to Florida and eventually found his way onto a comedy-club stage.

But Nine Lives also promises to go where Williams has increasingly made his mark in recent years—behind the machinery of celebrity and Hollywood. The book is set to address his legal troubles, career battles, and decision to finance his own tours while maintaining ownership of his work, as well as his faith and life as a father.

That timing is particularly interesting after Williams made it clear earlier this year that he still has stories he hasn't told.

During a February appearance on Big Boy’s Off Air, Williams discussed the fallout from his blockbuster Club Shay Shay interview, in which he unloaded on several major entertainment figures. Williams said that conversation could have gone considerably further.

“The knockout punches were taken out, just leaving the jabs,” he told Big Boy, explaining that he deliberately stopped short of revealing everything he knew.

Williams even named two people who know there is more sitting in the vault.

“Will Smith know the story I have not told,” Williams said. “Eddie Murphy know what I haven’t said.”

When Big Boy jokingly challenged him to look into the camera and declare he wasn't afraid to talk, Williams didn't hesitate.

“Let me explain something to you,” he said. “I’m not scared to say nothing. I’ll say it.”

That February conversation arrived as Williams promoted his fourth Netflix special, The Last Report, following Woke Foke, World War III and Great America. He also launched The Golden Age Tour in January.

With Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines, he’ll have 336 pages—and five nights on the road—to tell even more stories than ever before.

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