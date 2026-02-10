Justin Baldoni Lists $8.9M Ojai Home Amid Blake Lively Legal Battle

Justin Baldoni and his wife, Emily Baldoni, have officially put their Ojai, California, home on the market for $8.9 million. According to property records obtained by People, the listing surfaced on Friday, February 6, as Baldoni’s ongoing legal dispute continues to unfold in court.

The expansive property, described in the listing as a “retreat-style compound,” sits on more than 10 acres with sweeping views of the Topatopa Mountains. The Spanish-style residence spans over 5,200 square feet and includes five bedrooms and four full bathrooms. The Baldonis purchased the home in 2020 for $2.1 million and spent roughly two years remodeling and expanding the property. The estate is packed with amenities that lean heavily into wellness and outdoor living. According to the listing, features include a yoga dome and guest dome imported from Poland, a custom tiny house, and a regenerative orchard with fruit and avocado trees. Additional outdoor highlights include a saltwater pool, a koi pond with a waterfall, a fire pit area, walking paths, pickleball and basketball courts, a putting green, and an in-ground trampoline. Inside, the home emphasizes indoor-outdoor flow, with expansive glass doors opening onto multiple al fresco lounge spaces, including one with a built-in fireplace. The garage has been converted into a fully equipped gym. The listing is held by Lester Cook of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

In a 2023 interview, the couple spoke openly about their vision for the home. “We worked hard to make this house beautiful,” Baldoni said at the time, explaining that the interior design drew inspiration from trips to Mexico and was planned with feng shui principles in mind. He credited his mother, a longtime feng shui practitioner, with shaping the space’s energy. Emily Baldoni described the property as deeply influenced by its surroundings. “We also live in such a magical place in Ojai,” she said. “We wanted it to feel like a sanctuary when we come home.” The listing follows a brief attempt to rent the property in late 2025 for $40,000 per month, which was later pulled in January. The timing of the sale is notable as Baldoni remains embroiled in a legal battle with his It Ends With Us costar, Blake Lively. Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation and seeking more than $160 million in damages.