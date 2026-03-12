Pop Culture

Jack Osbourne Welcomes Baby Girl Named Ozzy After Late Father

Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart welcomed a baby girl named Ozzy Matilda, honoring the late Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

Jack Osbourne Named His Fifth Child After The Late Ozzy Osbourne
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Osbourne family is welcoming a new generation while honoring one of rock music’s most iconic figures. Jack Osbourne and his wife, Aree Gearhart, have announced the birth of their daughter, Ozzy Matilda Osbourne—named after Jack’s late father, the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

Per People, the couple revealed the news in a joint social media post on March 11, sharing a black-and-white video of their newborn resting on patterned sheets beside a small bat plush toy—a nod to her grandfather’s infamous 1982 concert in Des Moines, Iowa, where he bit the head off a bat.

According to the announcement, Ozzy Matilda was born on March 5 and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. The baby is the second child for Jack and Gearhart, and Jack’s fifth overall. The couple previously welcomed their daughter, Maple Artemis Osbourne, in July 2022.

Jack is also a father to three daughters—Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose, and Minnie Theodora—from his previous marriage to Lisa Stelly.

The name Ozzy carries particular emotional weight for the family. Ozzy Osbourne, widely known as the “Prince of Darkness,” died in July 2025 at age 76 after decades as one of the most recognizable figures in rock.

As the frontman of the pioneering heavy-metal band Black Sabbath, he helped shape the genre’s sound beginning in the late 1960s before building a hugely successful solo career that spanned more than four decades.

Speaking previously about the pregnancy, Jack said his father was able to learn the news before his passing, a moment that carried emotional significance for the family. The experience, he explained, helped redirect some of the grief they were feeling into something hopeful as they prepared for the child’s arrival.

Ozzy’s influence stretches far beyond music. Over the course of his career, he sold more than 100 million records through both his solo work and his time with Black Sabbath.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice—first with the band in 2006 and later as a solo artist in 2024—and became a mainstream cultural figure through the early-2000s MTV reality series The Osbournes, which followed his home life with wife Sharon and their children, including Jack.

The rocker performed his final concert in Birmingham, England, in July 2025—just weeks before his death.

Related Stories

'Star Trek' Legend William Shatner Recording Heavy Metal Album
Music

‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Is Recording an All-Star Heavy Metal Album

The sci-fi icon is teaming with heavy music veterans for a new album blending spoken word, classic metal covers, and original material.

Bernadette Giacomazzo206 days ago
Busta Rhymes to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Next Month
Pop Culture

Busta Rhymes to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Next Month

The rapper-turned-'Naked Gun' actor will get the 2,818th star.

Bernadette Giacomazzo416 days ago
British Baby Becomes First to be Born from Dead Donor's Womb
Life

'Miracle' Baby Marks U.K. First After Birth From Deceased Donor Womb

A baby boy born in London marks the U.K.’s first successful pregnancy using a womb transplanted from a deceased donor.

Bernadette Giacomazzo206 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureCarrot Top Reportedly Hospitalized in Las Vegas
2
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
3
Pop Culture'I Am Legend 2' Screenwriter Reveals That the Movie Is Facing a 'Series Of Obstacles'
4
BetsThe 30 Best Dallas Cowboys of All Time, Ranked
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App