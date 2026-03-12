Jack Osbourne Welcomes Baby Girl Named Ozzy After Late Father

The Osbourne family is welcoming a new generation while honoring one of rock music’s most iconic figures. Jack Osbourne and his wife, Aree Gearhart, have announced the birth of their daughter, Ozzy Matilda Osbourne—named after Jack’s late father, the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne. Per People, the couple revealed the news in a joint social media post on March 11, sharing a black-and-white video of their newborn resting on patterned sheets beside a small bat plush toy—a nod to her grandfather’s infamous 1982 concert in Des Moines, Iowa, where he bit the head off a bat.

According to the announcement, Ozzy Matilda was born on March 5 and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. The baby is the second child for Jack and Gearhart, and Jack’s fifth overall. The couple previously welcomed their daughter, Maple Artemis Osbourne, in July 2022.

Jack is also a father to three daughters—Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose, and Minnie Theodora—from his previous marriage to Lisa Stelly. The name Ozzy carries particular emotional weight for the family. Ozzy Osbourne, widely known as the “Prince of Darkness,” died in July 2025 at age 76 after decades as one of the most recognizable figures in rock. As the frontman of the pioneering heavy-metal band Black Sabbath, he helped shape the genre’s sound beginning in the late 1960s before building a hugely successful solo career that spanned more than four decades. Speaking previously about the pregnancy, Jack said his father was able to learn the news before his passing, a moment that carried emotional significance for the family. The experience, he explained, helped redirect some of the grief they were feeling into something hopeful as they prepared for the child’s arrival. Ozzy’s influence stretches far beyond music. Over the course of his career, he sold more than 100 million records through both his solo work and his time with Black Sabbath.