Iyanla Vanzant Lands Two New OWN Specials After ‘The Inside Fix’ Success

According to Variety , after the strong rollout of Iyanla: The Inside Fix, OWN has officially tapped the veteran life coach for two new television specials.

The network hasn’t shared much yet about what the specials will look like, but the direction is clear: more of the deep, personal work that has built Vanzant’s brand. Production is set to kick off in March 2026.

The Inside Fix marked a different approach for Vanzant. Instead of introducing new participants, the show revisited past moments from Fix My Life, breaking them down with added perspective and context.

Consequently, OWN reported that the series opened at No. 1 among Black women.

For Vanzant, the response reflects something bigger than ratings. “The series is a ministry of healing,” she said when speaking on the show’s impact.

She framed each episode as part of a broader exchange between participants and viewers, adding, “Those who watch are not bystanders; they are participants in the collective healing process.”