Pop Culture

Iyanla Vanzant Lands Two New OWN Specials After ‘The Inside Fix’ Success

OWN has ordered two new specials from Iyanla Vanzant following the strong debut of 'Iyanla: The Inside Fix,' with production set for March 2026.

Iyanla Vanzant Gets Two More OWN Specials Following 'The Inside Fix' Success
Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

Iyanla Vanzant is staying in her bag.

According to Variety, after the strong rollout of Iyanla: The Inside Fix, OWN has officially tapped the veteran life coach for two new television specials.

The network hasn’t shared much yet about what the specials will look like, but the direction is clear: more of the deep, personal work that has built Vanzant’s brand. Production is set to kick off in March 2026.

The Inside Fix marked a different approach for Vanzant. Instead of introducing new participants, the show revisited past moments from Fix My Life, breaking them down with added perspective and context.

Consequently, OWN reported that the series opened at No. 1 among Black women.

For Vanzant, the response reflects something bigger than ratings. “The series is a ministry of healing,” she said when speaking on the show’s impact.

She framed each episode as part of a broader exchange between participants and viewers, adding, “Those who watch are not bystanders; they are participants in the collective healing process.”

That message has been consistent throughout her career, which spans far beyond television. Before becoming a staple on OWN, Vanzant—born Rhonda Eva Harris—built her name through books, speaking engagements, and appearances alongside Oprah Winfrey.

Her resume includes more than 17 published titles and numerous recognitions, including being named one of the most influential spiritual voices in modern culture.

Her flagship series, Iyanla: Fix My Life, ran for nearly a decade and became known for its direct, often intense conversations around family, trauma, and accountability. Guests ranged from everyday people to public figures, but the format always centered on confronting uncomfortable truths.

That same tone carried over into The Inside Fix, where Vanzant emphasized deeper introspection. “It is not about fixing your life. It is about freeing your soul,” she said about her new series.

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