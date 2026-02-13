FridaBaby Under Fire for ‘Disgusting’ Sexual Jokes on Baby Packaging

FridaBaby is facing backlash after a wave of parents criticized the brand’s marketing language, arguing that some of its jokes cross a line for products designed for infants. According to Syracuse.com, the controversy gained traction this week after social media users resurfaced examples of packaging copy and past posts that rely on sexual innuendo.

One viral post on X helped ignite the conversation, calling out what the user described as inappropriate messaging. “Sexual jokes to market baby products is actually sick and twisted… this is absolutely appalling and disgusting,” the post read, drawing tens of thousands of likes and widespread engagement. Among the examples circulating online is promotional language tied to the company’s 3-in-1 thermometer. One ad featured an illustration of the device alongside a baby’s bare bottom with the caption: “This is the closest your husband’s gonna get to a threesome.” Other product packaging has included phrases like “How about a quickie?” and “I get turned on easily,” while another box featured the line: “I’m a [power] sucker.” Older content has also resurfaced, including a deleted 2020 social media post showing a baby with visible nasal discharge. The caption read: “What happens when you pull out too early #nosefrida #dontmove.” Critics have pointed to these examples as evidence of a broader pattern in the brand’s tone. More recently, FridaBaby drew attention for an Instagram post centered on breastfeeding. Slides in the post included statements like “Boobs, everyone loves to see them,” followed by commentary on how breasts are widely accepted in pop culture but criticized in the context of feeding a child.

The final slide encouraged users to “show us what your boobs can do,” directing them to the company’s website. Reactions to the post were mixed. Some users took issue with the execution, with one writing, “Hey so why do you sexualize your products???” Another added, “I’m all for free feeding, but showing videos of women shaking their naked boobs… isn’t it.” Others said they planned to stop purchasing the brand’s products or remove them from baby registries.

At the same time, not all responses were negative. Some commenters defended the brand’s tone, arguing that the humor is clearly aimed at adults navigating the realities of parenting. Supporters described the messaging as irreverent and reflective of the often messy, unfiltered experiences that come with infant care. FridaBaby, known for products like the NoseFrida and Windi gas reliever, has built its identity around candid and sometimes provocative marketing. UPDATE : In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for FridaBaby said the following: From the very beginning, Frida has used humor to talk about the real, raw, and messy parts of parenting that too often go unspoken. We do this because parenting can be isolating and overwhelming, and sometimes a moment of levity is what makes a hard experience feel human, shared, and survivable.