Dan Schneider Loses ‘Quiet on Set’ Defamation Case on Appeal [UPDATE]

The anti-SLAPP ruling reverses a lower court decision, though Schneider’s attorney said his team may seek further review; Schneider previously apologized for some workplace behavior after the documentary premiered.

The judges said the series clearly separates allegations of Schneider’s harassment, gender discrimination, toxic workplace behavior, and sexual innuendo from abuse committed by named individuals, including Brian Peck and Jason Michael Handy.

Dan Schneider lost his appeal-stage bid to pursue a defamation lawsuit against the producers of Quiet on Set, with a California panel ruling that the documentary never accused him of sexually abusing children.

UPDATE as of 5:35 p.m. on September 11, 2026 : Following the release of this story, a representative for Sony reached out on behalf of Mary Robertson & Emma Schwartz of Maxine Productions with the following statement: “We’re grateful for this ruling, protecting the constitutional rights of filmmakers and journalists to report without fear on important and difficult issues. We’re proud of the continued impact of ‘Quiet on Set,’ which just last week was cited in bipartisan legislation introduced in Congress to protect child actors.” The original story is below. Dan Schneider’s attempt to hold the producers of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV liable for allegedly portraying him as a child sexual abuser has hit a major setback. According to Variety, a three-judge California appeals panel unanimously sided with Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, and producers Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, reversing a lower court decision that had allowed Schneider’s defamation lawsuit to move forward.

The appellate judges concluded that while Quiet on Set paints an unflattering picture of Schneider’s years running some of Nickelodeon’s biggest shows, it does not accuse him of sexually abusing children.

That distinction cuts directly at the heart of Schneider’s case. “The documentary clearly distinguishes between the lamentable conduct that its participants attribute to Schneider — gender discrimination, harassment, toxic workplace behavior, and inappropriate sexual innuendo — and the child sexual abuse explicitly attributed to three named individuals,” Judge Melanie Ochoa wrote for the panel. Schneider sued in 2024 after Quiet on Set became a cultural flashpoint over the treatment of young performers at Nickelodeon during the network’s late-1990s and 2000s heyday. He argued that the documentary created a defamatory implication by placing allegations about his workplace behavior alongside accounts of actual sexual abuse involving other people who worked around Nickelodeon productions. Among those featured prominently was Brian Peck, the dialogue coach who was convicted of sexually abusing Drake Bell when Bell was a teenager. The documentary also addressed former production assistant Jason Michael Handy, who was convicted of crimes involving a child.

Schneider maintained that he had nothing to do with those offenses. But the appeals court essentially said Quiet on Set made that clear, too. The panel noted that the series specifically identifies the perpetrators responsible for the sexual abuse it discusses and tells viewers that an investigation into Schneider found inappropriate workplace conduct — but no evidence that he sexually abused children. “Schneider’s attempt to find an alternative meaning than what is expressly stated in the documentary is unavailing,” Ochoa wrote. The ruling represents a reversal from Schneider’s earlier court victory. A Superior Court judge previously declined to dismiss his lawsuit, finding enough merit in his argument for the case to continue. The defendants appealed that decision and have now prevailed under California’s anti-SLAPP law, which allows courts to strike lawsuits targeting protected speech involving matters of public interest.

Schneider’s attorney Gerry Silver said the legal fight may not be finished. “We are disappointed by the Court’s decision to reverse the Superior Court’s well-reasoned anti-SLAPP ruling, and we are evaluating our options for further review and appeal,” Silver said. Silver also highlighted another part of the ruling: the court acknowledged that Quiet on Set presented no evidence that Schneider sexually abused cast members. That distinction has become increasingly important as the conversation surrounding Schneider has expanded beyond the documentary itself. Amanda Bynes, whose breakout Nickelodeon series The Amanda Show was created by Schneider, was forced to address one particularly extreme example in 2025.