Pop Culture

Christy Knowings’ Cause of Death Revealed Weeks After ‘All That’ Star Died at 46

A death certificate details the severe asthma complications that led to cardiac arrest after the Nickelodeon alum spent days on life support.

'All That' Star Christy Knowings Cause of Death Revealed
Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Christy Knowings died at 46 from cardiac arrest caused by severe asthma complications, including acute hypoxic respiratory failure and status asthmaticus.
  • The former All That star suffered a severe asthma attack on August 7, sustained brain damage, and died August 11 after her family removed her from life support.
  • Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell remembered Knowings as a gifted, fearless comedian whose memorable Nickelodeon characters included Penny Lane, Brenda Stone, and Lieutenant Fondue.

Christy Knowings died from cardiac arrest brought on by complications from asthma, according to a newly obtained death certificate. The former All That star died August 11 at a Los Angeles hospital, four days after a severe asthma attack reportedly left her with brain damage. She was 46.

The document, obtained by People on Sept. 2, identifies cardiac arrest as Knowings’ immediate cause of death. Acute hypoxic respiratory failure—a life-threatening condition caused by insufficient oxygen—and status asthmaticus were listed among the conditions that led to her death. Asthma was named as the underlying cause.

A family member previously said that Knowings was hospitalized after suffering the asthma attack on August 7 and placed on life support. Her family made the decision to remove her from life support on August 11, and she died later that day.

A GoFundMe was established to help her parents cover mortuary and funeral costs. Knowings was remembered as “a compassionate, bright light whose warmth, kindness, and humor touched every life she encountered.”

Kenan Thompson was among the first of Knowings’ All That castmates to publicly mourn her. “Man, this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!!” he wrote on Instagram. “She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!!”

Kel Mitchell remembered Knowings as “so naturally funny, incredibly talented, and fearless,” adding that she created characters that were “big, memorable, and completely her own.”

Her manager, Al Hill, also praised her range, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Whether it was singing, acting, dancing, she was always creating.”

Knowings appeared in more than 30 episodes of All That between 1997 and 2000, joining a cast that included Thompson, Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon and Lori Beth Denberg. She became known for characters including Penny Lane, Brenda Stone and Lieutenant Fondue, along with the “Whateverrr!” sketches she performed with Bynes.

Knowings later said the show’s diverse cast brought an authenticity its writers could not manufacture alone. “There were things that the writers just couldn’t write in,” she said. “We would bring cultural nuances, and it was celebrated.”

The Bronx native’s career stretched beyond the Nickelodeon sketch-comedy staple. She appeared on New York Undercover, acted in and received a writing credit on the 2009 film Mother and Child, and made three appearances on Sesame Street between 2009 and 2011.

Knowings, whose twin brother Chris also worked as an actor, released the folk single “To the World” in 2020.

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