Christy Knowings’ Cause of Death Revealed Weeks After ‘All That’ Star Died at 46

The former All That star suffered a severe asthma attack on August 7, sustained brain damage, and died August 11 after her family removed her from life support.

Christy Knowings died from cardiac arrest brought on by complications from asthma, according to a newly obtained death certificate. The former All That star died August 11 at a Los Angeles hospital, four days after a severe asthma attack reportedly left her with brain damage. She was 46. The document, obtained by People on Sept. 2, identifies cardiac arrest as Knowings’ immediate cause of death. Acute hypoxic respiratory failure—a life-threatening condition caused by insufficient oxygen—and status asthmaticus were listed among the conditions that led to her death. Asthma was named as the underlying cause.

A family member previously said that Knowings was hospitalized after suffering the asthma attack on August 7 and placed on life support. Her family made the decision to remove her from life support on August 11, and she died later that day. A GoFundMe was established to help her parents cover mortuary and funeral costs. Knowings was remembered as “a compassionate, bright light whose warmth, kindness, and humor touched every life she encountered.” Kenan Thompson was among the first of Knowings’ All That castmates to publicly mourn her. “Man, this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!!” he wrote on Instagram. “She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!!” Kel Mitchell remembered Knowings as “so naturally funny, incredibly talented, and fearless,” adding that she created characters that were “big, memorable, and completely her own.” Her manager, Al Hill, also praised her range, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Whether it was singing, acting, dancing, she was always creating.”