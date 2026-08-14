Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Lead Emotional Tributes to Christy Knowings

After an asthma attack on August 7 led to brain damage, Knowings died August 11 in a Los Angeles-area hospital, leaving behind a body of work that spanned All That, Sesame Street, the film Mother and Child, and her 2020 folk single “To the World.”

Knowings, who joined All That in 1997 and appeared in 32 episodes as characters like Penny Lane, Brenda Stone, and Lieutenant Fondue, brought celebrated cultural nuance and the iconic “Whatever” catchphrase to Nickelodeon’s sketch staple.

Former All That castmates Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell paid tribute to Christy Knowings after her death at 46, remembering her as a fearless, naturally funny performer whose big, original characters helped define the show.

Christy Knowings’ former All That castmates are honoring the actress and comedian after her death at 46, with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell remembering a fearless performer whose characters helped define one of Nickelodeon’s biggest shows. Thompson said the news “hit hard,” while Mitchell praised Knowings as a singular talent who brought her own voice to the series. “Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!!” Thompson wrote on Instagram. “She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!!”

Mitchell shared clips from their years together and called Knowings “so naturally funny, incredibly talented, and fearless when it came to comedy.” He added, “She had a gift for creating characters that were big, memorable, and completely her own.”

Knowings joined All That in 1997 and appeared in 32 episodes before leaving in 2000. During her three-season run, she played characters including Penny Lane, Brenda Stone and Lieutenant Fondue, and became especially recognizable for delivering the recurring “Whatever” catchphrase alongside Amanda Bynes. The Bronx native worked with a cast that included Thompson, Mitchell, Bynes, Nick Cannon, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server as the sketch series grew into a cornerstone of Nickelodeon’s programming. Her work also helped give All That a cultural specificity that could not always be found on the page. “The diversity in the cast made a huge difference because there were things that the writers just couldn’t write in,” Knowings said in 2019. She said she and Thompson supplied “little nuances” drawn from their experiences, adding, “We would bring cultural nuances and it was celebrated.” In a 2014 interview with Complex, Knowings also credited Thompson, Mitchell, Denberg and the show’s creative team with making her feel welcome after she joined the established cast.