“That MF Back There Is Not Real”: Chatting With The Alien At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

In a congressional hearing held in July, the government unveiled proof of alien existence, complete with extraterrestrial artifacts that left both conspiracy theorists and believers in awe. Then, weeks later, the Internet nearly imploded when viral videos of an alien at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour popped up online. Was this sighting a mere coincidence or a case of divine timing? As it turns out, the answer lies somewhere in between.
Following the viral moment, Complex went Men in Black mode, in search of the alien. Enter Tameer Peak, a resident of Newark, New Jersey, who revealed himself as the mysterious figure behind the alien persona. Peak disclosed that his inspiration for donning the extraterrestrial attire was Beyoncé’s single “Alien Superstar.” While Bey's tour had already inspired countless fans to sport chrome and cowboy hats, it was Peak's unique ensemble that stole the limelight.
Rocking a custom silicone alien head and impeccably themed outfits that have included yellow and black bodysuit and chrome co-ord set, Peak has attended eight shows since the tour's kickoff in May, investing a substantial amount of money (“five figures” in fact) along the way. In return, he’s earned himself the unofficial title of the tour's mascot and garnered admiration from fans, celebrities like Kelly Rowland and the Kardashians, and even a shoutout from the Queen herself. Reflecting on the moment Beyoncé acknowledged him onstage, Peak exclaimed, “I didn't know she was going to do that. I had just pulled out my phone and started recording, and then that's when she did it. It took me aback because I'm over here sweating my ass off, and this lady is talking to me!”
With just a few more tour stops for Beyoncé to go, including Houston, New Orleans, and Kansas City, Peak expressed his interest in attending at least two more shows. In conversation with Complex, the tour's alien superstar shared insights into his viral moments, the overwhelming support from Queen Bey, what it’s been like to attend multiple stops of the year's most sought-after (and expensive) tour of the year, and more.
How many shows on the Renaissance Tour have you attended?
I have been to eight shows total. Two of them were prior to me dressing as an alien. Those two were the shows in London. The other six include Philadelphia, two New Jersey shows, and three LA shows.
Are you planning on attending any of the remaining shows?
So, initially, the birthday show was going to be my last show, but it ended on a sour note. One of the security guards made me take my mask off. So that ruined my day. And I just found out that I was supposed to meet Beyoncé, and I didn't, so now I have to go again. I'm looking at the Houston dates now. So I'm gonna go to two more.
How did you acquire tickets to all of these shows? Are you going through Ticketmaster, StubHub, friends?
So, that's the thing. I definitely am buying resale tickets for crazy amounts of money, because I'm so last minute. And Ticketmaster, they did that thing where you have to queue to get tickets, and all the tickets are sold out. So I'm spending a lot of money to get to the shows.
Are you blowing through your savings, or is this money you had put aside specifically for the tour?
Yeah, it's my savings. We won't have any [savings] afterwards.
How much would you say you’ve spent on tickets?
So, in the eight shows I've been to, I've purchased about 16 tickets, because I'll be taking people with me. So definitely five figures, I will say that.
You’re the plug.
Yeah, and also I do giveaways, too, sometimes.
There have been some questions and probably misconceptions about your ability to spend five figures on this show. What would you like to say in response?
Many people have asked, “How can I afford this?” I just would like to put on the record that prior to being dubbed an “alien icon” I was protesting and doing a lot of activism. I’ve experienced a lot of police brutality by the hands of the NYPD, which has led to multiple lawsuits. I spend what I have now because future me can foot the bill. I really think it’s important to conceptualize that the person under the mask isn’t rich. Not yet anyway.
You mentioned not wearing the mask at the London dates. What inspired you to bring out the mask to the U.S. dates?
Initially when I went to London, I had this idea of dressing up. I'm like, this would be a cute, cool idea, because of the “Alien Superstar” song. So I'm like, “What if there was like an alien in the audience?” Like, she [Beyoncé] looks out and sees an alien. So I went to order the alien head, and it's handmade, studio quality. So, they said it takes about a month, and my show for London was within two weeks. So I emailed them and asked them, “Would it be possible to make a rush order?” And they said, “No, it won't be done in time.” So I just decided I wouldn't do that. But then after I came from London, I was like, well, maybe the next show I go to I will be able to do it. So I ordered it a month in advance for the Philly show.
Aside from the alien mask, you’ve been getting attention for your complete ensembles. How do you decide your look for each show?
My outfits go through a whole process. I have a mood board. And then, I talk to some friends and we decide what will look best. The Philadelphia outfit was when I was wearing the yellow and black ensemble. I created that myself. It was two pieces: One was a yellow bodysuit, and then the other part was a Mugler mesh thing. So if I didn't have on the yellow bodysuit, I would just be completely naked under that. And to keep the illusion of it being an alien. I wanted to cover up as much skin as possible. So that's how that first outfit came. I wanted it to look like a bee, a nod to her “America Has a Problem” outfit. So that's how I came up with that. And then afterwards, it's just like, we need to elevate the alien every time, so they just have to look better and better.
What has been the response from people in the crowd?
If you aren't aware of me and your surroundings, it’s definitely a jump scare once you turn around. So, Saturday, the second L.A. date, Kelly Rowland was actually standing behind me, and when I turned around, she was a little startled by it.
There have been screenshots of Blue Ivy Carter also taken aback.
Oh, yes! That was the New Jersey show. I didn't know Blue Ivy was behind me. I was just taking a selfie. And then once I posted that, I looked and said, “Oh my God! Blue.” But once I turned around, she was like, waving at me and stuff like that.
A lot of other attendees have taken pictures with you, right?
Yeah. I've been told that I am the unofficial mascot of the Renaissance Tour. So that’s why people are trying to get photos with me.
What was it like to get a special shoutout from Beyoncé? Did you know immediately that she was talking to you?
So the funny thing is she shouted me out twice before, but that one, she stopped the show to acknowledge me. I didn't know she was going to do that. I had just pulled out my phone and just started recording, and then that's when she did it. It took me aback because I'm over here sweating my ass off, and this lady is talking to me. Everyone around me that sees the alien is so happy and cheering, but then the rest of the crowd was like, “Who the hell was she talking about?”
It also looks like you met other celebrities like the Kardashians. Is that correct?
Yeah. During the birthday show, there was a train of celebrities walking through, and as I was walking towards them North West immediately noticed me and was like, “Oh my God, that is the alien!” So I took my phone out to take a selfie with her, but then you know, security. But yeah, I ended up taking pictures with Kim and Khloé. I can't really see out the mask, so I didn’t see Lizzo was trying to get a picture with me.
So the mask is hard to see out of? Is it also really hot in there?
Oh, you definitely have to be hydrated, for sure. It's hard to see peripherally. I could only see straight. So that's why I like to stand in the club Renaissance section in the back, so I can get a full view of the entire show without compromising anything.
What has been your favorite stop of the tour so far?
I'm gonna say the L.A. show for sure, because she performed the entire show, like the big three as we call it. It’s when she performs “Drunk in Love,” “All Up in Your Mind,” and “Thique.” So I’m glad that I finally got to see that, because I’ve been to multiple shows, and I’ve never seen that.
What has been your favorite part of her performance?
I love when she performs that “Alien Superstar,” “Cozy” break. I love when she’s dancing with the robotic hand dance. And fans.
As a viewer watching clips from the birthday show, I’m curious about the Kendrick Lamar surprise performance. Was the audio as bad in the arena as it was in the clips?
Yeah, I think it was a complication with his mic. Him and Diana Ross, their mics were like, fucked up.
Have you worn the alien mask at other events and moments beyond the tour?
No, I haven't. I've wanted to do that. So on my flight to L.A., I was like, I should [put] this mask on and take a picture. You've seen that video where the lady's like, “That motherfucker back there is not real”? I wanted to take a picture like that and post it like, “Hey, I'm the motherfucker back there,” or something like that. But I didn't do it. I didn't want to end up on the no fly list.
Do you believe in aliens?
Yes, I do believe in aliens. When I was a child—people won't believe me–-I definitely saw, I want to say, a flying saucer. I've definitely seen one. So yes, aliens are definitely real. And then you know, the government is over here like, “Oh yeah, by the way, aliens are real.”
What has been your overall impression of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour?
The Renaissance Tour is the best tour, the greatest tour of all time. And I've been to a lot of concerts. It's a space dedicated to Black queer people—a safe space. Many of them don't have safe spaces, so it's good to have a place where you can completely be yourself or be an alien or be whoever. Beyoncé is a talent. Blue Ivy is also a talent. Got to give her credit.
There's only six or seven shows left. If you haven't seen it, get you a ticket. You gotta be in the building, even if you need to be in the nosebleed section or if you’re just tailgating in the parking lot. Be there—be amongst the ambiance.