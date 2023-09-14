“That MF Back There Is Not Real”: Chatting With The Alien At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

A lot of other attendees have taken pictures with you, right?

Yeah. I've been told that I am the unofficial mascot of the Renaissance Tour. So that’s why people are trying to get photos with me.

What was it like to get a special shoutout from Beyoncé? Did you know immediately that she was talking to you?

So the funny thing is she shouted me out twice before, but that one, she stopped the show to acknowledge me. I didn't know she was going to do that. I had just pulled out my phone and just started recording, and then that's when she did it. It took me aback because I'm over here sweating my ass off, and this lady is talking to me. Everyone around me that sees the alien is so happy and cheering, but then the rest of the crowd was like, “Who the hell was she talking about?”

It also looks like you met other celebrities like the Kardashians. Is that correct?

Yeah. During the birthday show, there was a train of celebrities walking through, and as I was walking towards them North West immediately noticed me and was like, “Oh my God, that is the alien!” So I took my phone out to take a selfie with her, but then you know, security. But yeah, I ended up taking pictures with Kim and Khloé. I can't really see out the mask, so I didn’t see Lizzo was trying to get a picture with me.

So the mask is hard to see out of? Is it also really hot in there?

Oh, you definitely have to be hydrated, for sure. It's hard to see peripherally. I could only see straight. So that's why I like to stand in the club Renaissance section in the back, so I can get a full view of the entire show without compromising anything.

What has been your favorite stop of the tour so far?

I'm gonna say the L.A. show for sure, because she performed the entire show, like the big three as we call it. It’s when she performs “Drunk in Love,” “All Up in Your Mind,” and “Thique.” So I’m glad that I finally got to see that, because I’ve been to multiple shows, and I’ve never seen that.