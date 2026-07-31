Arnold Schwarzenegger Turns 79 and Dares Fans to Earn Free Fitness

Framing fitness as a lifelong habit—“If you rest, you rust”—he ties the initiative to his own post-surgery training philosophy and a packed slate of projects including King Conan, potential Predator and Commando revivals, Netflix’s FUBAR, and the film The Man with the Bag.

New users get a seven-day free trial and a $100 annual membership that becomes fully refundable if they complete four fitness programs in a year, with Arnold stressing there’s “no fine print” and that he’s personally backing it.

For his 79th birthday, Arnold Schwarzenegger skipped gifts and used a Gold's Gym workout post to push a new Pump Club challenge aimed at getting millions of people off the couch.

Arnold Schwarzenegger turned 79 on Thursday, and his birthday wish wasn't another luxury gift or Hollywood tribute. Instead, the action legend wants millions of people to get off the couch. Celebrating the milestone with photos of himself grinding through a workout at Gold's Gym in Venice, Schwarzenegger used the occasion to launch a new challenge through his Pump Club fitness app—and made it clear he wasn't interested in presents. "I turn 79 today," Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram. "I don't want any gifts. Instead, my team and I are turning the fitness industry upside down."

The birthday promotion offers first-time Pump Club users a seven-day free trial followed by a $100 annual membership. But there's a catch—in the best way possible. Complete four fitness programs during the year, and Schwarzenegger says users get every penny back. "No fine print. Show up, do the work, and your first year is free," he wrote, emphasizing that the initiative is backed by him—not "a private equity fund or a hedge fund." It's the latest step in a mission Schwarzenegger has been talking about for months. In a recent Newsweek essay, the seven-time Mr. Olympia champion said staying young has less to do with chasing peak performance than refusing to stop moving. After multiple heart surgeries, a hip replacement, and decades of punishing workouts, he has completely reinvented how he trains—but not why he trains. "People assume that fitness has a finish line. It doesn't," Schwarzenegger wrote. "Not every day is a great workout. Some days showing up is the whole victory."