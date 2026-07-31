Arnold Schwarzenegger Turns 79 and Dares Fans to Earn Free Fitness

Key Takeaways
- For his 79th birthday, Arnold Schwarzenegger skipped gifts and used a Gold's Gym workout post to push a new Pump Club challenge aimed at getting millions of people off the couch.
- New users get a seven-day free trial and a $100 annual membership that becomes fully refundable if they complete four fitness programs in a year, with Arnold stressing there’s “no fine print” and that he’s personally backing it.
- Framing fitness as a lifelong habit—“If you rest, you rust”—he ties the initiative to his own post-surgery training philosophy and a packed slate of projects including King Conan, potential Predator and Commando revivals, Netflix’s FUBAR, and the film The Man with the Bag.
Arnold Schwarzenegger turned 79 on Thursday, and his birthday wish wasn't another luxury gift or Hollywood tribute. Instead, the action legend wants millions of people to get off the couch.
Celebrating the milestone with photos of himself grinding through a workout at Gold's Gym in Venice, Schwarzenegger used the occasion to launch a new challenge through his Pump Club fitness app—and made it clear he wasn't interested in presents.
"I turn 79 today," Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram. "I don't want any gifts. Instead, my team and I are turning the fitness industry upside down."
The birthday promotion offers first-time Pump Club users a seven-day free trial followed by a $100 annual membership. But there's a catch—in the best way possible. Complete four fitness programs during the year, and Schwarzenegger says users get every penny back.
"No fine print. Show up, do the work, and your first year is free," he wrote, emphasizing that the initiative is backed by him—not "a private equity fund or a hedge fund."
It's the latest step in a mission Schwarzenegger has been talking about for months. In a recent Newsweek essay, the seven-time Mr. Olympia champion said staying young has less to do with chasing peak performance than refusing to stop moving.
After multiple heart surgeries, a hip replacement, and decades of punishing workouts, he has completely reinvented how he trains—but not why he trains.
"People assume that fitness has a finish line. It doesn't," Schwarzenegger wrote. "Not every day is a great workout. Some days showing up is the whole victory."
He also doubled down on the philosophy that's become one of his personal trademarks: "If you rest, you rust."
That same mindset powered his birthday message. "I've been trying to get people to train for six decades, and I finally found something that works," Schwarzenegger wrote. "If I can make millions of you train all year, I'll take the loss."
Schwarzenegger isn't slowing down anywhere else, either. He recently confirmed that King Conan—the long-awaited sequel to Conan the Barbarian—is finally set to begin filming in 2027, more than four decades after he first swung the sword on screen.
Christopher McQuarrie is attached to write and direct the film, while Schwarzenegger has also hinted that Predator and Commando revivals remain on the table.
Add in Netflix's FUBAR and the upcoming holiday movie The Man with the Bag, and the 79-year-old's schedule looks more like someone half his age.