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Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Anti-Aging Rule Keeping Him Strong as He Approaches 80

From heart surgeries to a hip replacement, Schwarzenegger explains the simple movement rule that keeps him training, acting and living on his own terms.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares the One Rule He Has for Staying Young As He Approaches 80
Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger is approaching 80, but the action icon says the secret to staying young isn't chasing the body he had decades ago—it's refusing to stop moving.

In a new first-person essay for Newsweek, Schwarzenegger laid out the philosophy that's guided him through heart surgeries, a hip replacement, and nearly 60 years in the gym: "If you rest, you rust."

The former bodybuilding champion said people often assume fitness has an expiration date, especially as he approaches his 79th birthday. He doesn't see it that way. "People assume that fitness has a finish line. It doesn't," Schwarzenegger wrote. "Not every day is a great workout. Some days, showing up is the whole victory. I'll take it."

Rather than waiting to feel motivated, he said consistency is what keeps him going: "There are mornings I don't want to get out of bed...I don't wait for inspiration. I get up anyway."

That mindset represents a major shift from the philosophy that made Schwarzenegger a bodybuilding legend. During his competitive years, success meant lifting heavier, training harder, and pushing through limits. Today, the seven-time Mr. Olympia winner says longevity requires something different: adapting.

After multiple heart surgeries left heavy lifting off the table, he rebuilt his workouts around lighter weights, higher repetitions, cycling instead of distance running, and shorter days on the ski slopes. "I no longer confuse discipline with stubbornness," he wrote.

Schwarzenegger also argued that movement is about preserving independence, not chasing aesthetics. "Movement stopped being about how my body looks a long time ago," he explained. "Now I train so I can keep doing the things that matter."

Through his Pump Club fitness community, where he says members range up to 100 years old, he's watched older adults regain strength they thought was gone. He pointed to research showing people in their 80s and 90s can still build muscle and improve their quality of life through regular exercise.

The essay arrives as Schwarzenegger is enjoying another career resurgence. Earlier this year, he confirmed that King Conan, the long-awaited sequel to Conan the Barbarian, is expected to begin filming in 2027. He has described the project as a continuation of the warrior's story decades later, with an older Conan confronting new threats after years on the throne.

Schwarzenegger has also revealed that conversations are underway about possible returns to the Predator and Commando franchises.

For Schwarzenegger, the message extends well beyond Hollywood. "Movement is not a luxury for the young or the pain-free," he wrote. "Movement is maintenance for life."

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