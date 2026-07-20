Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Anti-Aging Rule Keeping Him Strong as He Approaches 80

Arnold Schwarzenegger is approaching 80, but the action icon says the secret to staying young isn't chasing the body he had decades ago—it's refusing to stop moving. In a new first-person essay for Newsweek, Schwarzenegger laid out the philosophy that's guided him through heart surgeries, a hip replacement, and nearly 60 years in the gym: "If you rest, you rust."

The former bodybuilding champion said people often assume fitness has an expiration date, especially as he approaches his 79th birthday. He doesn't see it that way. "People assume that fitness has a finish line. It doesn't," Schwarzenegger wrote. "Not every day is a great workout. Some days, showing up is the whole victory. I'll take it." Rather than waiting to feel motivated, he said consistency is what keeps him going: "There are mornings I don't want to get out of bed...I don't wait for inspiration. I get up anyway." That mindset represents a major shift from the philosophy that made Schwarzenegger a bodybuilding legend. During his competitive years, success meant lifting heavier, training harder, and pushing through limits. Today, the seven-time Mr. Olympia winner says longevity requires something different: adapting. After multiple heart surgeries left heavy lifting off the table, he rebuilt his workouts around lighter weights, higher repetitions, cycling instead of distance running, and shorter days on the ski slopes. "I no longer confuse discipline with stubbornness," he wrote. Schwarzenegger also argued that movement is about preserving independence, not chasing aesthetics. "Movement stopped being about how my body looks a long time ago," he explained. "Now I train so I can keep doing the things that matter."