‘RHOA’ Star Angela Oakley Marks 10-Year Wedding Anniversary With One Question

Angela said the couple still relies on therapy—“Counseling is forever”—and credited it with teaching her that Charles can sometimes be right.

The RHOA star has openly discussed their early separation, trust issues, and the strain caused by Charles’ 2017 Madison Square Garden arrest and ongoing legal fight with MSG and James Dolan.

Angela Oakley celebrated 10 years of marriage to Knicks legend Charles Oakley with a dry Threads post: “How do yall married people do it?”

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Angela Oakley and Knicks legend Charles Oakley have officially hit 10 years of marriage—and Angela isn't pretending the road to double digits was always easy. Angela marked the milestone on Threads with a characteristically dry assessment of married life. “Just celebrated 10 years of marriage,” she wrote. “How do yall married people do it?”

The Oakleys married in Las Vegas in July 2016, years after first meeting at a party in Chicago. They exchanged numbers but didn't immediately become a couple, and they eventually reconnected about a decade later after discovering they were neighbors in the same condominium building. Their relationship has since become part of Angela's story on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, including some of the considerably less glamorous parts. Angela has spoken openly about trust issues, counseling, and a separation that came only about a year into their marriage. That timing coincided with one of the most difficult periods of Charles' post-NBA life. In February 2017, the former Knicks forward was removed from Madison Square Garden in handcuffs following an altercation with security during a Knicks game. Charles was arrested on assault and criminal trespassing charges, which were later dropped, but the incident ignited a legal fight with MSG and Knicks owner James Dolan that continues nearly a decade later. Angela previously revealed on RHOA that the fallout affected their new marriage enough that the couple began living separately.

“We were newly married,” she said. “He needed to heal, and I couldn't heal him during this time.” Angela said they decided to work on their relationship while living apart. The experience eventually became part of why she wanted the couple to renew their vows. “Us just recommitting to one another, I feel like is important at this moment,” she explained, “because everything that happened since we got married, it affected us.” More recently, Angela revealed that counseling remains part of their marriage rather than something they left behind once the immediate problems subsided. During a June appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she summed up their approach in three words: “Counseling is forever.” Therapy also taught her something she was willing to admit with considerably less enthusiasm.