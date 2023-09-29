Home Depot Accuses Tyrese of Lying in Racial Discrimination Case, Says There's Video Proof

The Home Depot has fired back at Tyrese Gibson following his $1 million racial discrimination lawsuit.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Home Depot says Tyrese is lying about the Los Angeles area store violating his civil rights earlier this year.

The company says that after shopping, Tyrese went to check out and the cashier scanned everything. He then went to grab more items and left the register for 25 minutes, making the cashier negate his transaction. The home improvement store also says it has footage of the incident, which shows that he never spoke to any of the store’s cashiers.

Tyrese took to Instagram early Friday morning to respond to Home Depot, writing that the company’s co-founder and first CEO, Bernard Marcus, is “one of Trump's largest donors” who gave “$7 million to his campaign.”

“The Trump supporter attempts to slander me!!!” Tyrese continued. “I should of known the fact that’s spent tens of millions in your establishment the footage of your team and staff’s blatant racism and discrimination is very clear and now you put these random claims about me in court documents?”