Netflix Debuts 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Trailer Featuring Real-World Recreations of Show's Deadly Games

The much-discussed Squid Game reality series debuts next month, and Netflix has shared a new trailer ahead of its release.

Entitled Squid Game: The Challenge, the show promises to recreate some of the deadly challenges included in the hugely popular Korean series, just without the deadly part. The unscripted series hits Netflix on Nov. 22 and sees 456 competitors compete for a $4.56 million prize. It's a faithful recreation of the show's colorful sets, just with real-world people casually reacting to being eliminated rather than being forever traumatized by the death of their competitors.

When the first teaser for the show debuted last month, fans of Squid Game shared their befuddlement over its general existence. Considering the show addresses the extreme class disparity in South Korea and was inspired by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's own struggles with poverty, many questioned whether a real-world version completely misses the point of Squid Game. The beloved series saw lower-class people pushed to put their lives on the line to get themselves out of debt, making themselves entertainment for the well-off. The Challenge does lower the stakes, but it has been suggested it could come across as self-parody.

The Challenge has been through several issues during its production. As reported by Deadline, an independent safety assessment was proposed after contestants required medical attention during filming. It was filmed in Britain, which was hit with a cold snap during production leaving some contestants subjected to conditions including freezing temperatures.

"People were beating themselves up, including myself, around the fact that you’ve got a girl convulsing and we’re all stood there like statues," a source told Rolling Stone about The Challenge earlier this year. Others suggested the game felt "rigged."

Production for Season 2 of Squid Game kicked off in July, shortly after Netflix announced new and returning cast members. Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-guen, will be joining returning cast members, including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also directed the show, confirmed Season 2 will debut on Netflix next year.