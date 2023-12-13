John Amos Speaks Out After Accusing Daughter of Elder Abuse: 'I Love Her'

After accusing his daughter Shannon Amos of elder abuse earlier this year, 83-year-old actor John Amos has opened up about his relationship with her.

In an interview with People, Amos said that while there are some complicated feelings about his relationship with his daughter, he still loves her. "That is my daughter, my first child. I love her," he said. "K.C. [Amos] loves his sister. We just have, I guess, what might be best described in the tabloids is an acrimonious relationship, but everything heals in time, and the love is still there."

Amos added that "all families go through trials and tribulations of some sort," and he believes that eventually, they'll have a "harmonious relationship" again. "Right now, it is somewhat acrimonious, but never mind what you might read or hear about in the paper or on this medium or that medium platform," he said. "Suffice it to say we are still family, and we love each other, and that's the bottom line."

Amos, who is set to be the subject of his filmmaker son K.C. Amos' docuseries America's Dad, was hospitalized earlier this year. His daughter alleged that she received a call from him during which he alleged he suffered "elder abuse and financial exploitation." She accused a "caregiver" of the alleged abuse. "His home had been violated, stripped of anything valuable," she said.

In a video later shared by his son, he said his daughter has "taken advantage" of him. “She would be the primary suspect—if you would,” the actor said. "I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse." He also disputed her claims that he was in a distressed condition, described on a GoFundMe page she set up.

As for his upcoming docuseries, America's Dad, Amos said he hopes his fans will "find it informative, find it truthful, and find it something they can relate to." The series has yet to land a premiere date, and Amos and his son haven't detailed where it might air.