Jesse Plemons Thinks Everyone Will Assume He Took Ozempic After Losing Weight: 'It's Really Unfortunate'

The great Jesse Plemons thinks people will assume he's been on Ozempic after sporting a slender figure recently.

The acclaimed actor—who delivered breakthrough roles on Friday Night Lights and Breaking Bad—opened up about his weight loss journey in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, which noted that he's noticeably slimmer in his latest movie, Kinds of Kindness.

"It’s really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic," said Plemons, who plays three different characters in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed anthology film. "It doesn’t matter, everyone’s going to think I took Ozempic anyways."

The 36-year-old actor said that he was inspired to lose weight because he was "getting older," and because he struggled to imagine his character in Civil War, which is an uncredited cameo, at the weight he was at the time. Plemons worried that when Lanthimos approached him for Kinds of Kindness he was looking for "the bigger me."

"I hate even getting specific because then it turns into a whole thing, but there was a part that I did that in my mind I could not imagine him as the size that I was," he shared, referring to his brief role as a rogue soldier in Civil War. "Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting and I just gave it a shot and [was] surprised at how quickly it was effective. So I lost a little bit before I did that part and then felt like I was in the rhythm, I was feeling better, and something shifted in my head. I just sort of got a handle on it."

Plemons, an Academy Award-nominated actor who also showed up in Martin Scorsese's three-hour epic Killers of the Flower Moon last year, has earned a reputation among fans for being one the best parts of each project he appears in. He's known for really committing to his roles, too, putting on weight for his performance in the 2015 crime drama Black Mass.