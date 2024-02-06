American adult film star Emily Willis is reportedly in critical condition following an overdose.
According to TMZ, Willis was transported to a medical facility after a call was made for an unresponsive 25-year-old. Her exact condition is unknown at the moment.
The outlet also reports that Willis was transported from a rehabilitation center in Malibu where she was allegedly in treatment for addiction.
Willis has starred in over 700 films as of the end of 2023, first breaking into the industry in 2017. She has won multiple XBIZ awards, most notably for Female Performer of the Year twice. Willis has also won Penthouse's Pet of the Month in 2019.
Outside of the adult industry, Willis was most recently featured in Divinity, a Steven Soderbergh-backed horror film directed by Eddie Alcazar. You can view the trailer below.