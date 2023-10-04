Blac Chyna and Tyga Custody Battle: Model Sold Personal Items for a ‘Fresh Start’

Angela White, the model formerly known as Blac Chyna, has addressed recent reports she was selling personal items to stay afloat amid her ongoing custody battle with Tyga.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she was asked about court documents showing she sold personal items including clothes, purses, and shoes to her friends and family through an online consignment store and to her friends and family. "I feel like a lot of things hold energy, right? And we had discussed this before, I just kind of wanted a fresh start," White said. "And I don't think nothing's wrong with selling your old stuff. Like, people have eBay, people sell their old cars... But, for me, I feel like now [at] this point in my life I don't really value materialistic things."

While she admitted many of these personal belongings "look nice," it feels reductive for her to "hustle for this money" only to spend it on things that could potentially "just disappear" at any point. "You might leave it somewhere, somebody could rob you, steal from you, and all of that. That's why I kind of like also stepped away from wearing a lot of flashy jewelry," she said. "I feel like I'm a target already, so why even bring more attention to myself?"