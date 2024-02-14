X (formerly known as Twitter) has been through a lot of changes since its launch in 2006. Fortunately for all of us, the social media site never lost its sense of humor along the way.

A new trend now has X users looking back on some of the best comedic moments to come from the former bird app, thanks to one user’s prompt.

It started last week when @TheWapplehouse asked their followers "what's the worst tweet you've ever seen," adding that they’re trying to be “disgusted with humanity.” The replies are some of the most foul and completely out of pocket tweets this writer has come across in a while, and you’ll be spared this time.