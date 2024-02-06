Ukrainian-Born ‘Miss Japan’ Relinquishes Title After Alleged Affair With Married Man Was Revealed

Shiino, 26, was crowned Miss Japan on Jan. 22 and became the first person of predominantly European heritage to ever win the contest, according to CNN. She announced her decision to step down on Monday after local newspapers reported allegations of an affair with a married man.

The Weekly Bunshun magazine reported last week that the model had been having an affair with a doctor, per the Associated Press. Initially, Shiino confirmed the relationship but claimed she didn’t know he was married.

Shiino then walked back her statement and said she was aware of his marriage and family. She apologized and explained that she was in a state of shock over the initial reports and panicked.

“I am truly sorry for causing a lot of trouble for many people and betraying those who have supported me,” said Shiino in a statement written in Japanese on her Instagram account, per CNN. An apology to the man’s partner and family were reportedly included in her message.