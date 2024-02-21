TikToker Says Dad Abandoning Family for Breakdancing Dreams Is Her Funniest Childhood Trauma, Dad Claps (And Breakdances) Back

Madi continued, “Obviously in real life it was a lot more complicated and traumatic and it was really hard. He left us, immediately married another woman, we didn’t hear from him for years. And he would visit every few months, and we’d go out to dinner, but like he truly had no hand in raising us at all. We don’t speak with any sort of regularity, he doesn’t know when my birthday is, like as you guys saw in the video I posted, he got it wrong.”

She continued, “He gave us some money growing up. I honestly don’t know the nitty gritty of the financial situation, I really, really don't. But I do know that several times I’ve asked him for financial help with medical expenses, especially in college, and he wouldn’t help me. ... I feel the need to kind of defend me and my family’s POV. Bottom line is this guy was a completely absent father. He’s like ‘I was just a bike ride away from those kids,’ and it’s like, not once did any of us either ever take a bike ride to his house. I don’t think I’ve ever been in his house, ever. This whole thing is so bizarre, I’m so surprised that he responded to my video because I’m just like, ‘Damn, I could have actually made you seem way worse than I made you seem.’ In my video, I just made you seem like such a whimsical funny guy. But in real life, it was actually a lot darker.”

Madi said the turn of events was "obviously kind of hurtful and weird," but manageable since they "don’t really have a relationship so at the end of the day." She went on, "It’s just kind of a bummer for my family, and we’re all kind of looking at this and looking at his response, and we’re just like, ‘This is crazy.’ If this is actually his narrative, it’s delusional.”

Ben fired off a number of tweets after his own response to Madi’s video took off to thank people who offered him support, including one of his personal heroes, Elon Musk, who called him "awesome."