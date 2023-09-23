Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline Are Reportedly Dating a Month After Chase Sui Wonders Split

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline are reportedly dating.

A source connected to the pair told Us Weekly this week that Davidson, 29, and Cline, 25, are an item and recently spent an evening together at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The couple also reportedly had breakfast there together the following morning. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats,” said the source. It’s not clear how the Saturday Night Live alum and Outer Banks star met.

The news comes not long after Davidson and actress Chase Sui Wonders, 27, had broken up in August after less than a year of dating. The two crossed paths when they starred in horror-comedy flick Bodies Bodies Bodies in 2022.

“There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” added the insider. “Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

Davidson has been previously romantically linked to Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski. Rumors that he was dating Bronx rapper Ice Spice circulated online earlier this year but were proven false.