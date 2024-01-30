Orlando Brown Removed From Restaurant Amid Tirade About 'Child Molester' and 'Demon'

Orlando Brown was kicked out of a restaurant in L.A. following a dramatic outburst.

According to TMZ, the 36-year-old former Disney Channel star was allegedly acting up at his table and shouting at other patrons at TAO in Los Angeles. Witnesses told the outlet that Brown lost his cool when staff asked him to calm down.

In the footage, Brown is seen holding up his phone, recording patrons and/or staff while shouting obscenities such as “child molester” and “fucking demon.”