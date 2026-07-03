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Adam Sandler with a beard in a suit speaks at a podium with microphones.
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler Hilariously Imagines What Life Would Be Like if He Never Made It as Successful Actor

The actor and comedian imagined what his life after college would've been like if acting never worked out.

Alex Ocho194 days ago
Andre 3000 wearing a red beret and glasses poses with a piano-themed backpack at an event, surrounded by photographers and floral decorations.
Music

André 3000 Admits He's Not Great With Music Theory, Can't Find Specific Notes on a Keyboard

His comment comes not long after he shared new instrumental music titled '7 Piano Sketches.'

Joe Price429 days ago
US actress Viola Davis attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM Amazon Studios' "G20" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, March 27, 2025. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP) (Photo by UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP via Getty Images/Timothée Chalamet accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award for "A Complete Unknown" onstage during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Viola Davis on Timothée Chalamet's SAG Awards Speech, Says It Was 'Beautiful'

Chalamet counted Davis among the "greats" during his SAG Award acceptance speech.

Jaelani Turner-Williams475 days ago
A person with braided hair and glasses poses in front of a GLAAD backdrop, wearing a beige outfit with bead details.
Music

Doechii Calls Out Anti-LGBTQ Rhetoric While Accepting GLAAD Media Award: 'I Am Disgusted'

The rapper said the LGBTQ community is here to stay.

Mark Elibert476 days ago
Ice-T
Music

Ice-T Thanks Haters While Accepting Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Afterward, he hopped on X to confront someone concerned that he cursed in front of his daughter.

Trey Alston514 days ago
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Barack Obama speaking at a podium
Music

Obama Says He Loves Eminem, Raps “Lose Yourself” at Kamala Harris' Detroit Rally

The former president was introduced by the veteran rapper on Tuesday night at a rally for Kamala Harris' presidential race.

Alex Ocho633 days ago
Kendrick Lamar giving a speech at a graduation ceremony, wearing a purple cap and gown, with graduates in the background. Captions: "SEEING Y'ALL OUT HERE IS NOT ONLY REPRESENTATION OF THE WORLD, BUT IT'S A REPRESENTATION OF ME. WHEN I WALK OUT IN THE CIT
Music

Watch Kendrick Lamar Give Inspiring Speech to 2024 Compton College Graduates: ‘I Still Believe in Compton’

Kendrick Lamar surprised the graduating 2024 class of Compton College in his first public appearance since his beef with Drake rocked the hip-hop world.

Abel Shifferaw770 days ago
Kevin Costner speaks at a podium during a formal event, surrounded by attendees dressed in formal attire
Pop Culture

Kevin Costner Refused to Shorten His Whitney Houston Eulogy for CNN: 'They Can Get Over That'

Costner, who acted alongside Houston in the1992 film 'The Bodyguard,' refused to trim down his speech during the singer's 2012 memorial service.

Jaelani Turner-Williams772 days ago
Lenny Kravitz and Denzel Washington posing together, Kravitz in sunglasses and jewelry, Washington in a casual sports jacket
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Jokes About 'Sexual Relations' With Friend Lenny Kravitz at Singer's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

The Grammy-winning rock artist/actor earned his star on the Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

Alex Ocho857 days ago
Sports

Shannon Sharpe Opens Up About Going To Speech Therapy

The NFL Hall of Famer finished atop Complex's list of most entertaining sports media personalities, and had plenty to say.

Jose Martinez949 days ago
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Quinta Brunson interrupting Kimmel
Pop Culture

Quinta Brunson Crashes Kimmel's Monologue to Finish Emmys Speech, Host Apologizes for 'Dumb Comedy Bit'

The newly minted Emmy winner gave the late night host a taste of his own medicine by interrupting his opening monologue to finish her acceptance speech.

Joshua Espinoza1402 days ago
President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park
Life

Biden Warns American Democracy is Under Attack by Trump and MAGA Extremism in Impassioned Speech

In a strongly worded speech on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned that American values and democracy are under attack by Donald Trump and MAGA loyalists.

Joe Price1414 days ago
Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022
Music

Lizzo Offers Clarification After Calling Out 'B*tches That Got Something to Say About Me' in VMAs Speech

Lizzo picked up the award for Video for Good at the 2022 VMAs last night, and she’s now clarified comments she made during her acceptance speech.

Joe Price1418 days ago
Pope Francis wears a traditional headdress that was gifted to him following his apology during his visit to Maskwacis, Canada
Life

Pope Francis Apologizes for 'Catastrophic' Residential School Abuses in Canada

Pope Francis delivered a public apology on Monday for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “disastrous” residential school system for Indigenous children.

Bianca Thompson1453 days ago
Screenshot of a Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Life

Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse Leads to 3 Hospitalizations Hours Before Biden Infrastructure Speech

A bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania collapsed on Friday, leading to 10 minor injuries and three hospitalizations, none of which were life-threatening.

tara mahadevan1631 days ago
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Pope Francis holds his homily during a Mass on the Solemnity of the Epiphany
Life

Pope Francis Comments on So-Called Cancel Culture ‘Invading Many Circles and Public Institutions’

The religious leader critiqued "cancel culture," saying that “under the guise of defending diversity, it ends up canceling all sense of identity."

Brenton Blanchet1649 days ago
Hit-Boy speaks at The GRAMMY Museum on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Hit-Boy Says Jay-Z Emailed Him After He Seemingly Dissed Kanye West in Speech

Earlier this year, Hit-Boy provoked a reaction from fans after he gave a speech at the release party for his record with Nas, 'King’s Disease II​​​​​​​.'

Joe Price1715 days ago
LL Cool J speaking at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Music

LL Cool J Performs With Eminem and Jennifer Lopez, Thanks Rap Legends in Rock Hall Induction Speech

LL Cool J marked his induction into the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night by enlisting Eminem and Jennifer Lopez for a pair of performances.

Brad Callas1720 days ago

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