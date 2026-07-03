Jay-Z’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Featured Barack Obama, Dave Chappelle, Beyoncé, LeBron, Blue, and More
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Jay-Z received Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speeches from Dave Chappelle and Barack Obama, plus an introductory montage with a beyond-stacked bench.Zach Dionne
When actors no longer have writers to fill their mouths with words and they go off script, things get strange. Here are our picks of the most awkward, funniest, and just plain weirdest Oscar acceptance speeches over the years.Brenden Gallagher
Now that a year has passed since Donald Trump won the Presidency, we're taking a look at how his victory speech promises have held up.Isabel Naturman
The new president’s invocation of vulnerable Americans wasn’t because he actually cares about them.Donovan Ramsey