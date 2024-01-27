Alyssa Milano Responds to GoFundMe Backlash for Son’s Baseball Team

Milano responded to the backlash on Friday, writing, “I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues. The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

She followed up her post by retweeting a number of other GoFundMe pages for sport teams seeking financial support. Despite her good intentions, Milano also retweeted several old tweets with expired/closed GoFundMe links.

Fortunately for Birds 12U, 321 people donated to the team’s GoFundMe, just slightly surpassing their goal of $10,000.