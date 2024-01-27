Alyssa Milano Responds to GoFundMe Backlash for Son’s Baseball Team

Alyssa Milano is facing backlash over a GoFundMe set up for her son’s baseball team.
On Thursday, the Charmed actress, 51, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a fundraising effort for her son’s baseball team, Birds 12U, who are raising money for an upcoming trip to Cooperstown.
“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated,” Milano wrote along with the link to a GoFundMe page.
Unfortunately for the actress, a few individuals did not take kindly to her call for support.
“Imagine being so out of touch that you ask your followers to contribute money to your child’s trip when you have a net worth of 10 million dollars. This is gross. Pay for it your own damn self,” wrote one X user, who included a screenshot of a website suggesting Milano's estimated net worth is $10 million.
Another user wrote, “I’m trying not to be salty but Alyssa Milano asking for donations for her son’s baseball team while I’m trying to refill all my life-saving meds before the end of this month due to tech layoffs is sending me.”
Milano responded to the backlash on Friday, writing, “I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues. The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”
She followed up her post by retweeting a number of other GoFundMe pages for sport teams seeking financial support. Despite her good intentions, Milano also retweeted several old tweets with expired/closed GoFundMe links.
Fortunately for Birds 12U, 321 people donated to the team’s GoFundMe, just slightly surpassing their goal of $10,000.