The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the sexual assault conviction of Bill Cosby on Wednesday, and ordered his release from prison after finding that he was denied protection against self-incrimination.

Hours later, the ever-opinionated 50 Cent took to Instagram to respond: “My son Bill beat that case, These hoe’s be tripping. LOL check out FOR LIFE on IMDb Tv now,” 50 captioned a 1980s photo of Cosby advertising Pudding Pops.

50’s reaction arrives hours after Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania’s highest court,

Cosby, 83, has been behind bars for a little over two years in a state prison near Philadelphia. He was convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, who was working for Temple University’s women’s basketball team at the time of the 2004 assault. The three resulting charges for which Cosby was later found guilty were handed down in late 2015. Cosby was ultimately charged days before the statute of limitations ran out, with excerpts from a civil case deposition being used against the disgraced comedian during trial.

Wednesday wasn’t the first time 50 has put forth his opinions regarding sexual assault. Back in December 2019, the 45-year-old rapper and entrepreneur accused Oprah of only targeting alleged sexual predators who are black, while remaining silent on high-profile predators who are white.

“I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No [Jeffrey] Epstein, just Micheal Jackson and Russell Simmons,” 50 wrote in an Instagram post. “This shit is sad. Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts.These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.”