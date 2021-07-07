50 Cent may add another small-screen credit to his resumé.

According to an exclusive Deadline report, the 46-year-old entertainer is developing a hip-hop competition series for ABC. The show, titled Unrapped, will reportedly have a rap battle format in which celebrity constants vie for the crown with the help of iconic music mentors. Fif described the series as “Hip-hop’s American Idol.”

Unrapped will be produced by G-Unit Film & Television as well as SFO Entertainment. 50 will take on an executive producer role alongside Antonio Collier, Jon Sheinberg, Susie Ursitti Sheinberg, Gwen Osborne, and Matt Feige.

“I am excited to expand my relationship with ABC,” said 50, who executive produced the ABC drama For Life. “Unrapped brings G-Unit Film and Television’s ability to put incredible music and musical talent on screen to the competition space.”

The project extends Fif’s long list of producer credits, following his work on projects like Power, Intercepted, and Black Mafia Family for Starz, as well as Trill League for Quibi, and the true crime anthology series Confessions of a Crime Queen for Discovery+. The G-Unit boss also executive produced Sundance TV’s Dream School, a 2013 reality series that followed a group of high school dropouts who were looking to graduate.

ABC has yet to green light Unrapped, but Deadline reports casting is underway. Stay tuned as more information about the series becomes available.