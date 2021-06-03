Ashley ‘Dotty’ Charles, lead cultural curator/presenter for Apple Music and author of Outraged, is linking up with Audible for a brand new podcast called Hashtag Trashbag.

The new podcast is set to go IN on all the things we love to hate, with Dotty inviting celebrity guests such as Munya Chawawa, Tolly T and Kae Kurd to come and confess the thing they most want to put in the (hashtag) trashbag.

Over the course of six years, Dotty has established herself as one of the country’s most-loved radio personalities, renowned for her ability to get candid (and hilarious) conversations out of the likes of Stormzy, Dave and J Hus on BBC Radio 1Xtra, where she became a household name as the station’s morning show host, before taking her talents to Apple Music earlier this year.

For Hashtag Trashbag, Dotty will also bring along Nick Grimshaw, Scarlett Moffatt and Katherine Ryan to air out their views on their pet hates and why they need to be placed firmly in the bin.

However big, however trivial, all manner of things will be going into the waste disposal on a weekly basis, with everything from baby Instagram pages to cricket and doner kebabs to UHT milk all in the firing line.

Packed with a comedic exchange of seething anecdotes and hilariously relatable conversation about our everyday lives, Hashtag Trashbag is set to become an essential part of your podcast rotations for the foreseeable future.

“Hashtag Trashbag is a forum for all those trivial things we love to hate. We’ve all got a list of stuff we could do without and it’s hilarious to pit those things against each other,” Dotty said when speaking about the new Pod, “After a rough year it’s been hilarious to indulge in a bit of nonsense by finding out what ridiculous things get under our skin!”

All six episodes of Dotty’s ‘Hashtag Trashbag’ are available from June 3, 2021. You can listen here.