If you were unaware or forgot that Tiffany Haddish and Common were dating, you definitely know now.

Haddish's entry in TikTok's Silhouette Challenge included an appearance by Common that was steamy, funny, and cute. Check it out below.

Haddish confirmed her relationship with Common in August during an interview with Steve-O on his Wild Ride! podcast. "I am in a relationship," she responded, to which Steve-O asked, "With Common?"

"Yeah, we're twins now," Haddish said, referencing her newly bald look. "I've been talking about cutting my hair for years and when I went to the doctor, it kind of solidified like, 'Yeah I should just cut it all off.' And he said it was beautiful. He's like, 'Man, you did it. You gotta lot of courage. Like, you look so beautiful. I love it. I was like put your head on my head.'"

Haddish said they first met on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen, and became friends. The pandemic started just as their feelings for one another were beginning to intensify, but as she bluntly puts it, "he got tested for everything and I got tested for everything and yeah, we've been fuckin'."

If you missed Haddish's open and honest declaration of their romance, then her TikTok came as a surprise. Maybe even a pleasant one.

Check out reactions to the video below.