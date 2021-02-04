In news no one saw coming, Lil Yachty is teaming up with Mattel on a movie adaptation of the beloved card game Uno, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Per THR, the film is being described as an “action heist comedy, set in the underground hip hop world of Atlanta,” which would explain Yachty’s involvement. He’s reportedly looking to star and produce alongside Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas.

“UNO is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forwards to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach K and Brian Sher, to transform the classic UNO game into a comedic action adventure,” Mattel’s Robbie Brenner, who’s also executive producing said in a statement.

Yachty also released a statement explaining the role Uno played in his life growing up in Atlanta.

“I played UNO as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special,” Yachty said. “It hits close to home for me.”

The film marks the latest project for Mattel Films, which is also behind the Barbie movie at Warner Bros. and a Daniel Kaluuya-produced Barney live-action feature, which have both been announced.